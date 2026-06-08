4 Trillion-Dollar Companies That Look Like Genius Buys

Key Points

Nvidia expects that data center spending will increase again next year.

Amazon and Microsoft are seeing massive growth in cloud computing.

Meta Platforms is developing a device that could be central to the next phase of consumer-facing AI.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Just because a company has joined the $1 trillion market cap club doesn't mean that it can't still deliver solid returns for investors. In fact, many of those stocks still have a pretty attractive risk-reward profiles and look like solid buys now.

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Nvidia

With a market cap above $5 trillion, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world's largest company. But that doesn't mean that it can't get bigger. Demand for artificial intelligence (AI) computing hardware has so far been insatiable, and Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) have powered a significant amount of AI training and inference to date. While other alternatives are emerging, Nvidia's platforms remain the industry standard. While 2026 is projected to be a record-setting year for data center capital expenditures, 2027 could set a new record, as Nvidia believes spending will top $1 trillion next year.

That points to significant growth for Nvidia; Wall Street analysts are currently estimating it will deliver 40% growth next year. With the stock only trading for 23.6 times forward earnings, that makes it a solid stock pick for the next few years.

Microsoft

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has acted more as an AI facilitator with its two primary AI products. First, its cloud computing division is a great platform to train and run AI applications. Microsoft has also rolled AI into several of its other products via Copilot, and this business is also excelling. In the latest quarter, Azure, Microsoft's cloud computing wing, delivered 40% revenue growth, and its AI business topped $37 billion in annual recurring revenue, growing at a 123% pace.

Those are all solid results, yet the stock is down over 15% from its all-time high. I think it's a safe bet that Microsoft will notch a new all-time high before 2026 is over, making it a great stock to buy now.

Amazon

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is a similar style of investment to Microsoft. Its cloud computing wing, Amazon Web Services (AWS), is really starting to gain momentum. In Q1, revenue rose 28% year over year, its best growth in nearly four years. While that was slower than Azure, AWS is a larger service and has a special edge: custom AI chips. The annual revenue run rate for Amazon's chips business is growing at triple-digit percentage rates.

Amazon plans to spend $200 billion on capital expenditures this year, nearly all of which will go toward building and outfitting data centers. As these facilities start to come online, AWS' growth rate could reach much higher levels. Given that AWS provided nearly 60% of Amazon's total operating profits in Q1, we can expect that the expansion of that unit will lead to outsized earnings growth for the company overall, making Amazon a great stock to buy now and hold onto.

Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is still probably better known by its previous name, Facebook. Meta operates several popular social media sites and generates a ton of ad revenue from them. These platforms have benefited from some of Meta's AI improvements, including those that allow ads to be more tailored to their viewers. This resulted in Meta's Q1 revenue growth reaching an impressive 33%.

However, Meta is also investing billions of dollars into AI and a new form factor: smartglasses. If Meta can develop smartglasses that transform AI from something you interact with largely by typing questions and requests into a device into a tool that sees what you're seeing, then Meta could have a multibillion-dollar product on its hands. But even if it that product doesn't pan out, it still has a dominant social media business that continues to deliver solid results quarter after quarter. With the stock trading at an attractive 19.6 times forward earnings, it looks like a solid investment pick.

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Keithen Drury has positions in Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.