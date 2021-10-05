4 Trends Startup Founders Must Consider Now and Post-Pandemic

Authored by Kristen Durham

Amid the economic and social disruption caused by COVID-19, a silver lining does exist: entrepreneurs are continuing to create new businesses and there is capital available in the market to help them grow. In some cases, the pandemic actually spawned opportunities for new businesses to flourish. Case in point: the number of startups grew from 3.5 to 4.4 million last year.

The world of startups is increasingly competitive as more and more new players vie for users and market share, oftentimes in already mature industries. To rise above the noise and raise capital, the most successful, fast-growing businesses are staying hyper-focused on the needs of their customers and adapting quickly to their demands with better products and services.

I have a unique opportunity to speak frequently with startup founders, and I’ve noticed four compelling trends in the market—each of which maps back to ensuring customers are offered the best experience possible.

1. Offering concierge-based customer experiences

As acquiring and retaining customers continues to be a main focus for startups, taking an almost always-on, customer-first approach has become mandatory. Customers want and expect the very best, and if they don’t receive it, they’ll look elsewhere. According to recent research, half of customers are unlikely to return to a brand after just one bad experience.

To uplevel the customer experience game, more companies are building deep, concierge-type interactions into their business models and mobile apps.

Novo, a high-growth banking platform for small businesses, is a great example. During a time when competition and customer demands are high, the fintech startup is setting itself apart by providing white-glove service anchored on convenience and success for users, as well as agility for their internal teams. In the early months of the pandemic, Novo worked to provide hands-on, empathetic support for its growing customer base. The neobank is now automating responses to customer queries, tracking common concerns, and applying valuable customer information during every service request, a level of support that surpasses the typical B2B experience banks offer clients.

2. Exploring the blend of digital and physical

The global pandemic is causing every organization to reset the status quo when it comes to the ways we have traditionally approached business operations. For example, when looking at hybrid work environments, it’s important to explore ways to embrace the best of digital-first without sacrificing the best of connecting with each other in person. In addition to workplace considerations, some companies should also be thinking about their new go-to-market strategies and selling environments.

Digital-only businesses can be much more capital efficient and talent unconstrained than traditional offline business. But it's not a foregone conclusion that the future is purely online—in fact, it’s increasingly hybrid. In recent years, I’ve seen crossovers of digital-first businesses investing in brick and mortar showrooms, like Shopify opening spaces in Los Angeles or Studs launching piercing studios in Austin, NYC and other U.S. cities. While real estate plans may have temporarily halted due to COVID, physical spaces will still serve a purpose post-pandemic for companies adopting a hybrid model.

The opportunity offline to grow one's brand and customer base in a rich, hyper-local way exists (and should be cheaper to access now than it was a year or two ago). Regardless of an online, offline or hybrid approach, it is critical that the customer experience is consistently strong so as not to leave room for rivals to enter from either side.

3. Building knowledge as a key pillar of your ‘workplace infrastructure’

Successful startups understand the importance of good onboarding and documentation—they are vital pieces of a company that provide transparency and consistency between customers and your brand. This knowledge serves as critical infrastructure to companies, and the approach to creating and maintaining it can serve your whole business well, especially during times of significant employee attrition and hiring.

Maintaining well-structured documentation for customers benefits the entire organization. It gives you lift when developing and transferring knowledge with existing and future members of your team. In competitive hiring markets, like the one many startups find themselves in now, potential hires will care not only about the role to which they’re applying, but also how they’ll be onboarded and supported once on the job. Being able to get productive and contribute quickly is important to the best hires, and companies are enhancing this ramp by letting their customer documentation and onboarding serve double-duty.

4. Finding inspiration from outside your home market

Trends from outside the U.S. market are making their way here, which spells exciting times for consumers and businesses. For example, Brazilian consumers are some of the most social media-savvy, and their use of WhatsApp inspired much of the company’s strategy for becoming a customer support channel—first for companies in that market, and now throughout the world. Or, think about every time you scan a QR code to access a menu or make a payment—we’re finally having a customer experience that has been universal in the Chinese market for years. And as TikTok surpassed 3 billion installs this summer, businesses everywhere are rethinking how they build short videos into their marketing and customer communication strategies.

Startups are global, and those overseas are some of the best examples for an American startup to look to when they focus on customer experience. Some business models won’t always translate, but the globalness of startups continues to teach us about the future we need to build for.

Looking forward

The past year has ushered in major changes, fundamentally shifting the way people live, collaborate and connect. Future startup leaders must be mindful of the fact that true innovation happens when leaders can pivot quickly to meet changing expectations. Especially in times of uncertainty, businesses have a real opportunity to make a positive impact on their customers and employees. By remaining agile and leading with a customer-first mindset, startups can be at the forefront of industry trends and help shape the “new normal” for the better.

