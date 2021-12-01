4 Trending Tech Stocks Today For Your List

4 Top Tech Stocks For Your December 2021 Watchlist

As most seasoned investors would know, 2020 was a banner year for tech stocks in the stock market. After all, the pandemic essentially forced people and businesses to go digital. Because of this, demand for software and hardware services skyrocketed across the board. Now, as we enter the last month of 2021, investors could be considering similar industry trends again. Namely, this would be due to the emergence of the Omicron Covid variant. According to White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, the highly mutated variant is already present in over 20 countries worldwide.

While health experts consider the threat of the new variant to global recovery efforts, investors may be noting the top tech stocks in the stock market today. For one thing, the industry continues to deliver this earnings season. Take Box (NYSE: BOX) and Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) for instance. Both companies posted earnings beats in their respective quarterly earnings calls yesterday. As a result, BOX stock and AMBA stock are currently up by over 10% today as of 10:24 a.m. ET. By and large, both companies are in different businesses. This is apparent whereby Box develops cloud-based software solutions while Ambarella designs semiconductors. Nevertheless, both firms fall under the tech industry that seems to be gaining attention now. On that note, could one of these tech stocks be your next big investment?

Best Tech Stocks To Watch In December 2021

Qualcomm Inc.

First on this list, we have Qualcomm, a multinational tech company that creates processors and software. In fact, the company owns patents critical to the 5G and 4G mobile communications standards. It is also a leader in wireless technology and is a driving force behind the development and expansion of 5G. Unsurprisingly, millions of people use the company’s products and services. QCOM stock currently trades at $179.66 as of 1:52 p.m. ET and has year-to-date gains of over 20%.

On Tuesday, the company unveiled its next-generation chipset for Android devices and brings on improvements across its processors. Dubbed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, it will be the company’s first 4nm chipset and is also the first to use this new generation of CPU architecture.

The company says that it will be 20% faster than its current Snapdragon 888 while also reducing power usage by up to 30%. Its GPU, the new Adreno promises a 30% performance boost and up to 25% power saving thanks to its new architecture. It will also include features that allow the GPU to render a game at double the frame rate while using the same amount of power. Given the excitement surrounding the company’s next-generation chipset, will you consider investing in QCOM stock right now?

Microsoft Corporation

Microsoft is a tech company that produces computer software and consumer electronics. The company is behind one of the most popular operating systems in the world, Microsoft Windows. Also, it is known for its Microsoft Office suite and its flagship hardware products include the Xbox video game consoles and Microsoft Surface lineup of personal computers. MSFT stock currently trades at $335.45 as of 1:53 p.m. ET. Recently, the company held its annual shareholder’s meeting.

In it, CEO Satya Nadella highlighted how the company’s growth mindset has propelled innovation and transformation within the past year. “There is no doubt that the digital transformation of the past year has opened the door to greater opportunity for our customers and for Microsoft. But it has also increased our responsibility in a world where technology must do more to address the pressing challenges we collectively face,” said Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO, Microsoft. With this piece of information, is MSFT stock worth adding to your watchlist today?

Salesforce.com

Next, we have Salesforce, the world’s No. 1 customer relationship management (CRM) platform. Its cloud-based CRM applications for sales and marketing and more does not require IT experts to set up or manage. More than 150,000 companies use Salesforce’s platform to grow their businesses by strengthening customer relationships. CRM will help companies understand their customers’ needs and solve problems by better managing customer information and interactions. CRM stock currently trades at $259.09 as of 1:53 p.m. ET.

Today, the company reported its third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Firstly, revenue for the quarter was $6.86 billion, up by 27% year-over-year. Secondly, the current remaining performance obligation was approximately $18.8 billion, increasing by 23% year-over-year. Salesforce also reported a GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.47.

The company says that its platform is more relevant and strategic than ever as every company accelerates its digital transformation journey. Just as how it has helped its customers navigate the pandemic, it is now guiding them toward greater growth and customer success. Also, the company says that with the tremendous strength of its Customer 360 platform and Slack, it is on track to reach $50 billion revenue in FY26. With that in mind, is CRM stock a watch?

Apple Inc.

Last but not least, we have Apple. The company has revolutionized personal technology and continues to lead the world in innovation with its line of premium products. It is also a software company that provides seamless experiences across its platform. This would include services like the App Store, Apple Music, and Apple Pay. AAPL stock currently trades at $167.73 as of 1:54 p.m. ET and has gains of over 30% in the past year.

Yesterday, as other large-cap tech stocks like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) closed down amid a broader selloff, Apple closed 3.1% up on Tuesday. This could be investors seeing the company as a safe haven during market uncertainty. Needham analyst Laura Martins says that investors turned to Apple because of its prodigious cash flow, allowing it to endure any slowdowns in the economy and take advantage of falling prices. The company is also well-positioned to introduce new products to power its growth. All things considered, is AAPL stock worth paying attention to?

