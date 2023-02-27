4 Travel Expenses I Won't Skimp On

Traveling can be an expensive hobby, especially if you have a family of four like I do.

I don't want to drain my bank account to go on trips. I also don't want to end up in credit card debt, which would be worse. So, there are ways I try to save -- like traveling in the off-season when possible and not buying a whole lot of souvenirs to take home.

But, there are some expenses I absolutely won't skimp on since I feel like they make a trip worth taking. Here are four of them.

1. Staying close to the attractions

When I go on a trip, finding a place to stay that's right in the action is one of the most important things to me. In fact, I'm willing to pay a lot more money for a place where you can walk to many of the area's main attractions -- or at least get there via a quick car trip or using public transportation.

The last thing I want to do is to spend my entire vacation sitting in traffic or waste half the day driving to get to the things I want to see.

This doesn't mean I always opt for the most expensive hotel. I don't need a five-star resort if I'm going on vacation to explore an area. I'm happy to stay at campgrounds in our RV, or even to choose a motel over a hotel as long as the place is clean, safe, got good reviews, and is in a prime location. But I absolutely will pay more for accommodations that are in the thick of things rather than on the outskirts.

2. A generously-sized rental car

If we have to rent a car, I will not skimp on getting a comfortable one that I feel safe in.

My in-laws have always rented the smallest car available to try to save money, but we usually opt for a minivan or an SUV so we can easily fit car seats in and so I don't worry as much about the safety of my kids on the road. I also like the fact a bigger vehicle is just more comfortable to ride in -- even if it does cost more to rent.

3. The right flight

If we are flying to our destination, I am absolutely willing to pay more for a plane that leaves at a reasonable time -- and that provides a direct flight to my destination. I've paid substantially more for a plane leaving at noon compared to one that would depart at 6 a.m. I don't want to get to my vacation and be a zombie all day because I had to fly at such an early hour, and it's simply not worth being exhausted to save a little money.

4. Local food and experiences

Finally, I'm happy to splurge to enjoy local restaurants and unique experiences. After all, to me, the point of traveling is to see the sights at the places I visit -- and if that comes at a cost, I'd rather pay it even if that means I have to travel a little bit less in order to afford it.

Ultimately, everyone will need to make their own assessment on what trade-offs they're willing to make. But be sure you think carefully about where you're willing to splurge versus save so you can get the most bang for your travel buck.

