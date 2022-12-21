4 Trader Joe's Treats That Belong on Your Holiday Table

The holiday season is a time to enjoy loved ones, engage in gift giving, and eat delicious food. And if you're excited about that last activity, you absolutely need to check out some of the amazing holiday treats Trader Joe's has to offer.

Trader Joe's is a beloved grocery store because of the unique and affordable products it sells. These four holiday items sold by this popular retailer are sure to inspire you to break out the credit cards to give them a try.

1. Cookie Mug Hangers

There's nothing better than a warm cup of cocoa or tea on a cold winter's day -- or is there? If you have seen the Trader Joe's Cookie Mug Hangers, you'll know the answer to that question.

These tasty treats not only have just the right amount of crunch and spice but they also have a little notch in them so you can hang them directly from your mug. Once you've tried your favorite winter drink with a little smiling cookie attached to your cup's rim, you'll never go back to just a plain old cup again.

2. Candy Cane Joe-Joe's Dark Chocolate Bar

If you've had the classic Candy Cane Joe-Joe's cookies, then you know what a delight these Oreo-alternatives are.

Now, imagine some of the world's most delicious cookies wrapped up in a 60% cacao dark chocolate bar. And then picture the whole amazing concoction dipped in peppermint candy pieces.

Hungry yet? If so, you need to run to Trader Joe's to pick up this seasonal treat. The chocolate bars look beautiful and they taste even better. If you get these as stocking stuffers, be sure to pick up some for yourself. You won't be able to resist them.

3. Candy Cane Joe-Joe's Ice Cream

If ice cream seems like the last thing you'll want when the weather gets chilly, you haven't tasted Trader Joe's Candy Cane Joe-Joe's ice cream.

Like the chocolate bar mentioned above, Candy Cane Joe-Joe's find their way into this recipe as well. Here, though, they're accompanied by peppermint and vanilla ice creams with a swirl of fudge to finish off the perfect treat.

4. Spiral Sliced Uncured Ham

If you prefer savory to sweet, Trader Joe's spiral sliced uncured ham should find its way into your shopping cart. This isn't just the classic holiday ham that graces so many tables. These hams are free of antibiotics and have no added nitrates.

And, just in case you were wondering about the diet of the pig, you'll be happy to hear the ones that made this ham were vegetarian and were never given added hormones. More importantly, the pigs were never restrained in farrow crates or in gestation so you can enjoy your ham guilt free.

Since the hams come fully cooked and just require rewarming, these are a simple meal you can prepare easily so you can spend your time focusing on family.

Each of these items is sure to delight your taste buds, so head to your local Trader Joe's stores to pick up the seasonal treats before they're gone and you have to wait a whole year to get your hands on them again.

