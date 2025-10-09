4 Trader Joe’s Fall Finds That Seem Expensive but Cost Less Than $10

It’s no secret that more and more people are feeling like their dollar does not go as far at the grocery store these days. Still, it can be hard to cut back on items you enjoy just because they are a bit pricier, especially when they are seasonal.

This is where Trader Joe’s comes to the rescue. Your favorite grocery store has plenty of unique, budget-friendly autumn themed products on the shelves, some of which feel like they should cost more, but are actually under $20 a piece.

GOBankingRates found the below four Trader Joe’s fall finds that feel expensive, but actually cost less than $10 — so fill up your cart.

©Trader Joe’s

Fall Harvest Salsa

Price: $3.49

In general, salsa is not an expensive item so long as it sticks to the basic ingredients. However, any spin on the flavors and you can pay a lot more just to dip your chip. Luckily, Trader Joe’s Fall Harvest Salsa is the perfect mixture of classic salsa and some festive flavors, all for just $3.49 in a 12-ounce jar.

©Trader Joe’s

Fall Leaf Corn Tortilla Chips

Price: $3.99

And what better pairing to go with your favorite fall dips than the Fall Leaf Corn Tortilla Chips from Trader Joe’s, where a 14-ounce bag is just under $4. Using things like beet, carrot and pumpkin powders, Trader Joe’s has elevated the chip game this season, but thankfully, they aren’t raising prices on this seasonal snack.

©Trader Joe’s

Cocoa Truffles With Maple Syrup

Price: $4.49

When ingredients like “cocoa” and “truffles” are paired up, you probably think that they won’t fit into your grocery budget. That’s not the case with Trader Joe’s Cocoa Truffles with Maple Syrup, a delicious dessert that blends all the tastes of fall into one delectable morsel, in an 8.8-ounce box that costs only $4.49.

©Trader Joe’s

Fall Fantasy Pumpkin

Price: $8.99

Who needs to go to a pumpkin patch to get the typical gourd of the season? Not you, Trader Joe’s shopper, because you can find Fall Fantasy Pumpkins on sale for $8.99 a piece the next time you make a grocery run. If you are looking for a way to decorate your home without needing to carve deep into your savings account, pick up a few of these “off-the-beaten-path” pumpkins to give your home the fall feeling that will cost you less, but still look stunning.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Trader Joe’s Fall Finds That Seem Expensive but Cost Less Than $10

