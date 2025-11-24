4 Toys Shoppers Are Buying This Holiday Season That Aren’t Worth the Money

The holiday season is upon us and so is the mad rush to buy the latest and greatest toys for the kids in your life. But not every toy we put in our shopping cart (digital or virtual) is a smart purchase.

See Next: 5 Holiday Gifts You Can Buy From Macy’s for Under $20

For You: 9 Low-Effort Ways To Make Passive Income (You Can Start This Week)

We asked a budgeting expert and a consumer savings expert for their insights. They shared several toys that aren’t worth the money and included some alternative to stick to your budget. That way, your favorite children have a memorable holiday and toys they’ll enjoy until next year, without breaking the bank. Here are four toys to avoid buying this holiday season.

In contrast, here are six must-have toys for this holiday season.

Barbie Dreamhouse

Price: $137.99 (originally $161.99)

“Barbie Dreamhouse is incredibly expensive and it’s very large [and] can take up a lot of space, which can ultimately be daunting for parents who then want to get rid of it or place it in an area of the house that the child doesn’t have easy access to, such as the garage or basement,” said Andrea Woroch, consumer savings expert. “However, there are smaller alternatives that cost less and don’t take up as much space that provide just as much fun and joy. For example, the Barbie Getaway Doll House offers four play areas and 11 decor accessories with a portable design for easy storage when your kids aren’t playing with it.”

Check Out: I Stopped Buying Things From Amazon — Here’s What I Learned

Hatchimals and Rainbocorns

Price: $59.99 (originally $69.99)

“Surprise and reveal stuffed animals aren’t worth the value to me because the excitement of these is the initial unveiling of the product, which then loses its magic after opening. Alternatively, I prefer interactive stuffed animals or animal toys like Pets Alive, which offer ongoing interactive play,” Woroch explained.

Outdoor Playhouses

Price: $210.99 (originally $399.99)

“Outdoor playhouses are great if you have a space for them outdoors (or inside, for that matter) and good weather for your child to enjoy them throughout the year. If not, this is a pricey toy and you can find more budget-friendly alternatives that don’t take up as much space and that can be used both indoors and outside, like a pop-up play tent,” Woroch said.

High-Tech Interactive Toys

Price: $199.99 (originally $249.9)

“I’ve seen a trend of bringing back millennial nostalgia toys. For example, the Wii is now an interactive Nex console,” said Kelly Anne Smith, founder of Freedom In A Budget.

“These toys grab buyers’ attention because they look advanced. However, many of these high-tech interactive toys require a subscription or an app to use. When toys aren’t open-ended or require creativity, children are much more likely to lose interest and [the toys] collect dust shortly after the holidays are over,” Smith added.

Editor’s note: Products were sourced from Target. Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Toys Shoppers Are Buying This Holiday Season That Aren’t Worth the Money

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.