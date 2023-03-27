4 Toxic Stocks That You Should Eliminate From Your Portfolio

The ability to differentiate overhyped stocks from fairly priced ones makes investing foolproof. But in the complex market place, correctly priced stocks and over-bubble stocks are mingled in such a way that making a distinction between them becomes very difficult. Nevertheless, precisely pinpointing bloated toxic stocks on a regular basis and abandoning them at the right time is one of the secrets to a winning investment strategy.

Toxic companies are usually vulnerable to external shocks and are characterized by high debt loads. The hype surrounding irrationally high-priced toxic stocks is usually short-lived as their current price exceeds the intrinsic value. These toxic stocks are bound to result in a loss for investors over time.

Higher prices of toxic stocks can be ascribed to either an irrational exuberance associated with them or some serious fundamental drawbacks. If you own such bloated stocks for a long period of time, you are bound to see huge erosion of wealth.

However, if you can correctly pick such toxic stocks, you may gain by resorting to an investing strategy called short selling. This strategy allows you to sell a stock first and then buy it when the price falls.

While short selling excels in bear markets, it typically loses money in bull markets.

So, just like identifying stocks with growth potential, pinpointing toxic stocks and discarding them at the right time is the key to guard your portfolio from big losses. CoStar Group CSGP, Definitive Healthcare Corp. DH, Montauk Renewables Inc. MNTK and Westrock Coffee Company WEST are a few such toxic stocks.

Screening Criteria

Here is a winning strategy that will help you to identify overpriced toxic stocks:

Most recent Debt/Equity Ratio greater than the median industry average: High debt/equity ratio implies high leverage. High leverage indicates a huge level of repayment that the company has to make in connection with the debt amount.

P/E using 12-month forward EPS estimate greater than 50: A very high forward P/E implies that a stock is highly overvalued.

% Change in F (1) and F (2) Estimate (12 Weeks) less than -5: Negative EPS estimate revision for this fiscal year and the next during the past 12 weeks points to analysts’ pessimism.

We have not considered Buy/Hold-rated stocks that generally outperform or are in line with the market.

Here are four of the 25 toxic stocks that showed up on the screen:

CoStar Group is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the U.K. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSGP’s 2023 EPS has moved south by 7 cents over the past 30 days. The consensus mark for 2024 EPS has been revised down by 5 cents over the past 30 days. CoStar Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and has a VGM Score of F.

Definitive Healthcare provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company's SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DH’s 2023 EPS has moved south by 1 cent over the past 30 days. The consensus mark for 2024 EPS has been revised down by 4 cents over the past 30 days. Definitive Healthcare currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and has a VGM Score of F.

Montauk is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MNTK’s 2023 EPS has moved south by 45 cents over the past 30 days. The consensus mark for 2024 EPS has been revised down by 55 cents over the past 30 days. Montauk currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 and has a VGM Score of C.

Westrock is an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts and ingredients solutions provider principally in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WEST’s 2023 EPS has moved south by 7 cents over the past 30 days. The consensus mark for 2024 EPS has been revised down by 26 cents over the past 30 days. Westrock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 and has a VGM Score of D.

