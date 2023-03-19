Markets
VTV

4 Top Value Stock ETFs for Long-Term Wealth Building

March 19, 2023 — 06:31 am EDT

Written by Matthew Frankel for The Motley Fool ->

Growth stocks have outperformed value for years, but that has changed in the recent market downturn. In this video, Matt Frankel, CFP®, discusses four excellent ETFs you can add to your portfolio to build wealth for decades to come.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of March 17, 2023. The video was published on March 19, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Index Funds-Vanguard Value ETF
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Vanguard Index Funds-Vanguard Value ETF wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2023

Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Berkshire Hathaway and Wells Fargo. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway, Bristol-Myers Squibb, JPMorgan Chase, and Vanguard Index Funds-Vanguard Value ETF. The Motley Fool recommends Meritage Homes and UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool. 

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VTV
BRK.A
BRK.B
JPM
WFC
XOM
PG
UNH
NUE
BMY
CNC
ABBV
NSIT
MTH
SIG
AJG
JBT
VOE
CTVA
CARR
EPRT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.