4 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Amidst the market volatility due to tariffs and trade tensions, many top tech companies are now selling at much more attractive valuations than just a few months ago.

Let's look at four leading tech stocks you can buy right now for the long haul. All four were recently trading at forward price-to-earnings ratios (P/Es) of under 22, and yet each still has a bright future ahead that merits a higher valuation.

Pinterest (P/E of 13.8)

Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) operates an online vision board that has more than 550 million monthly active users (MAU) across the globe. The company has always trailed other social media sites when it comes to monetizing its user base. But since taking over a little less than three years ago, CEO William Ready has emphasized technological investments and making the platform more shoppable.

Better monetizing its user base is a huge opportunity for Pinterest, especially in the markets outside the U.S. and Europe where more than half its user base resides. The company has teamed up with Google to help better target and monetize these users. Thus far, it has seen early success, with its "rest of world" revenue up 44% last quarter.

Meanwhile, the company is also looking for its Performance+ platform, launched last fall, to be a growth driver. The platform integrates its automation and artificial intelligence (AI) features to simplify campaign setups, improve the creative process, better target users, and optimize bidding. The platform is meant to improve ad effectiveness and conversions, which should lead to high ad impressions and rates while attracting new advertisers.

Pinterest's stock is cheap, and it has a nice long-term opportunity ahead.

Alphabet (P/E of 16.3)

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) is best known for its Google search business, and search plays a major role in its expansive advertising empire. Google also owns YouTube, the fourth-largest digital advertising platform globally. It serves ads to third-party apps and websites through its Ad Manager platform and helps companies like Pinterest better monetize their user base in emerging markets. In a world changing with AI, Google's extensive ad network and adtech tools should not be underestimated.

In addition, the company has other exciting non-advertising businesses. Its fastest-growing business is Google Cloud, where it handles customers' AI workloads and helps them develop their own AI models and apps. It's even developed its own custom AI chips to help performance and lower costs. In addition, it has the leading robotaxi business in the U.S. with Waymo, and is at the forefront of quantum computing with its Willow chip.

Alphabet has a collection of strong businesses, and the stock is just too cheap at its current valuation.

Nvidia (P/E of 21.6)

No company has been a bigger beneficiary of AI than Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which has seen its revenue surge more than 380% over the past two years. This growth has been powered by data center operators using its graphic processing units (GPUs) to power AI workloads. Cloud computing companies, such as Alphabet, are spending heavily to build out data center capacity to meet rising demand due to AI.

Meanwhile, companies like Meta Platforms, OpenAI, and xAI are also investing heavily in infrastructure to build better AI models. One of the best ways to advance AI models is through increased computing power, which leads to the need for more GPUs. Nvidia's CUDA software platform is also able to enhance the efficiency and scalability of training AI models, which has helped create a wide moat for the company in the GPU space; that's a major reason that its GPU market share tops 80%.

With AI still in its early innings, Nvidia still has years of solid growth in front of it. As such, the stock looks attractively priced at current levels.

Salesforce (P/E of 21.9)

The leader in customer relationship management (CRM), Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) is turning toward agentic AI to be its next big growth driver. One of the main selling points for its CRM platform has been that it gives its customers a unified view of all their siloed data, so they can get better real-time insights and improve forecasting. With AI agents seamlessly integrated into the Salesforce ecosystem, customers can now use AI agents to help with customer service, marketing, and sales.

Salesforce offers pre-built agents designed for specific sectors like retail, healthcare, and financial services. However, users can also design their own AI agents through the no-code and low-code tools available within the platform. Salesforce has also created an AI agent marketplace with over 200 partners to add new actions and templates for its AI agents, expanding its use cases.

Agentforce is a product with consumption-based pricing. It costs $2 per conversation. If its agents can demonstrate improved efficiency and cost savings, this could become a big growth driver for the company. The solution has already seen good initial demand, with 3,000 paid customers using the platform since its launch.

With this big opportunity in front of it and a cheap stock price, Salesforce looks like a solid long-term option for investors.

