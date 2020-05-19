US Markets
FB

4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: FB, SHOP, WMT, UNH

Contributor
Bret Kenwell InvestorPlace
Published

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

After a big day for the bulls on Monday, it was a pretty quiet day in the stock market on Tuesday. With that in mind, let’s look at a few top stock trades as we head into mid-week.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 1: Facebook (FB)

top stock trades for FB
Click to Enlarge

Digital ads are dead? Not according to Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) stock. Shares are surging to pre-coronavirus highs and even taking out the February highs.

The stock is now just a hair off major resistance at $222.50. Facebook momentarily pushed through this level in January, only to gap-down significantly and then put in a lower high in February.

Because of the difficulty FB stock had with this level, I wouldn’t be surprised if it again acts as resistance. However, a breakout over it could trigger a notable rally higher.

On a dip, see if shares find support at prior post-earnings resistance near $215. Below puts uptrend support in play (blue line), followed by the 20-day moving average and $200.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 2: Shopify (SHOP)

top stock trades for SHOP
Click to Enlarge

One stock hotter than Facebook? Shopify (NYSE:SHOP). Shares are up more than 100% from last month’s lows, and bulls are looking for even more upside.

The stock very nearly broke its short-term uptrend on Tuesday (blue line). However, it recovered it with a solid rally on the day. Now bulls will look to take SHOP up through $775 resistance. If they can, it may trigger a breakout to $800-plus.

Shopify stock is a great trading stock, but investors are likely looking for a deeper dip for a long-term buy. That’s responsible at this stage of the game.

If SHOP does break below trend support, though, see if the 20-day moving average acts as support. Below puts the $650 to $670 area in play.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 3: Walmart (WMT)

top stock trades for WMT
Click to Enlarge

This is a very ugly candle from Walmart (NYSE:WMT). The stock was trading notably higher in pre-market trading after better-than-expected earnings. However, today’s reversal is not a good look.

It’s very close to a bearish engulfing candle, but not quite there yet without taking out Monday’s low. Below $126 will put the 20-day moving average and uptrend support (blue line) in play. If that fails as support, the 50-day moving average is up next.

For such a solid quarter, I would have expected a better reaction out of WMT, which has been trading very well lately. Despite the poor reaction, I am more prone to buy the dip in this one, provided support holds.

On the upside, however, look for a retest of $132.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 4: UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

top stock trades for UNH
Click to Enlarge

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) continues to flirt with a breakout over the $297.50 to $300 area. So far, though, it has kept the stock pinned down over the past month.

A move over this zone puts the February high near $305 in play, then a move higher — potentially to $320 or so — could be in the cards.

On the downside, a move below the 20-day moving average would be discouraging. However, below $275 range support and the $261 to $265 area is in the cards, where UNH will find its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of Future Blue Chips and is on Twitter @BretKenwell. As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

The post 4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: FB, SHOP, WMT, UNH appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB SHOP WMT UNH

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    15 hours ago

    InvestorPlace

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular