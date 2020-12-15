Options
AMD

4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AMD, ACB, NVTA, SPWR

Contributor
Bret Kenwell InvestorPlace
Published

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

A slight pop gave way to a decline in early trading, but buyers stepped in this time and drove stocks higher. Now, let’s see if we can get a strong finish to the week and this year. With that in mind, let’s look at some top stock trades in the meantime. 

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 1: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

top stock trades for AMD
Click to Enlarge

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) gave some bulls a frustrating shake-out last week.

That happened after shares opened last weekly at the two-times daily rotation level near $95, sold off, then broke Friday’s low and closed below the 10-day moving average. On the chart, I broke the last three weeks down into three blue boxes, to help make sense of the weekly ranges. I also highlighted this failure.

While shares quickly reclaimed the 10-day moving average, the stock finished the week with a question mark. On Monday AMD ran back to $95 and stalled, before breaking out clean over this mark on Tuesday (today).

AMD can be a tough one to trade, as it does bounce around a bit, but it’s moves tend to be very technical.

From here, I am looking for a move to $100. On the downside, though, look for $95 and the 10-day moving average to act as support.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 2: Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

top stock trades for ACB
Click to Enlarge

Source: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) and other pot stocks have been pretty quiet lately, but are starting to perk up a bit.

Shares ripped higher in early November, topping $14, settled back in near $7, then ripped higher again. After another round of settling — this time along the 200-day moving average — the stock is starting to have that look again.

That look that says it may want to pop. It’s holding the 21-day and 200-day moving averages and looking to rotate over the three-day high at $10.10. Above puts the weekly rotation in play near $10.81.

Above that — and this is key — the declining 50-week moving average will put the November high at $14.48 on the table. This a spec play and don’t forget that when it comes to position for risk.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 3: Invitae (NVTA)

top stock trades for NVTA
Click to Enlarge

Source: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) is getting knocked lower on the day, down almost 7% on Tuesday. On Monday, the stock hit the 261.8% extension and was rejected.

Now we could have a dip-buying opportunity.

Shares are coming into the 21-day and 50-day moving averages at $50.56 and $48.07, respectively. The latter comes into play within penny of the December low at $48.06 as well. It also has the two-times range extension at $48.59.

If this area holds, I think bulls can look for a bounce back into the mid-$50s. Above $55 and uptrend support will put that 261.8% extension back in play near $61.30.

A break of the 50-day moving average could trigger more selling pressure, potentially putting the 100-day moving average in play near $41.

Top Trades for Tomorrow No. 4: SunPower (SPWR)

top stock trades for SPWR
Click to Enlarge

Source: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com

I had SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) on watch today, as it has a high short interest and continued to trade quite well. However, I did not expect a 13% gain on the day.

Share burst off uptrend support and the 10-day and 20-day moving averages, racing through the $24.40 high. If it can hold that level on the downside, bulls will keep their focus on the upside.

Picking targets has been tough for this one, but I will try. Measuring from the December low to the November high, the 161.8% extension comes into play at $27.08. Above that and $30 is possible, followed by the 261.8% extension at $31.41.

On the date of publication, Bret Kenwell held a long position in AMD and NVTA.

Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of Future Blue Chips and is on Twitter @BretKenwell.

The post 4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AMD, ACB, NVTA, SPWR appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMD ACB NVTA SPWR

Latest Options Videos

    See more videos

    InvestorPlace

    InvestorPlace is one of America’s largest, longest-standing independent financial research firms. Started over 40 years ago by a business visionary named Tom Phillips, we publish detailed research and recommendations for self-directed investors, financial advisors and money managers.

    Learn More

    Explore Options

    Explore

    Most Popular