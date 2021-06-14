4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: ARKK, CRSR, BIGC, MRNA

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It was a slow and somewhat choppy day in the U.S. markets on Monday, although tech did turn in some nice gains. That said, let’s look at a few top stock trades for Tuesday.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 1: Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK)

The Ark Innovation Fund (NYSEARCA:ARKK) is considered a leader among growth stocks, so to see it hitting its highest levels in more than a month certainly is encouraging.

Making its sixth gain in the last seven trading sessions, shares are now pushing through the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. From here, I want to see if Ark can extend up to the 21-week moving average, then to the $130 level.

If it experiences trouble from here, I want to see some of these key moving averages act as support.

For instance, if ARKK failed today and reversed, I would want to see the 50-week and 21-day moving averages hold as support. If ARKK were to rally to the 21-week moving average and pull back, I would want to see the 50-day and 200-day moving averages hold as support.

Below $110, and we may see the ETF test $100 again.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 2: Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) exploded higher, clearing key resistance at $35. However, it’s also well off the session highs. Now what?

The spot where CRSR stock was rejected is interesting. It’s right where the 61.8% retracement and downtrend resistance (blue line) come into play.

On the downside, I’d love to see $35 become former resistance and current support. On the upside, though, look for a move through Monday’s high. That puts $45-plus in play and specifically, the $48 to $50 area.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 3: BigCommerce (BIGC)

I called out BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) before the open and shares have been on fire all day. The stock gave use a two-times monthly-up rotation over $61.

Amid the move, shares also cleared the 21-week moving average. This name has been swept up in the painful growth-stock bear market. However, it’s been trading much better off the lows.

From here, I’d love to see shares maintain above the 10-day and 21-week moving averages, as well as the two-times monthly-up level.

On the upside, it may seem greedy. However, let’s look for a rally up to the 200-day moving average and the $70 level.

Top Trades for Tomorrow No. 4: Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had a rough day on Monday, falling about 5.2% on the day.

From here, we need to see some sort of rotation higher, even if it takes a few days. Holding the 10-day moving average is a good test, particularly off Monday’s strong bounce. But we need some sort of follow-through to the upside. If we get it, $220-plus isn’t out of the question.

On the downside, a break of Monday’s low puts $189 and the 21-day moving average in play. And to tell you the truth, that wouldn’t be a horrible spot for a possible dip-buy.

