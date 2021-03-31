4 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: MSFT, ARVL, MARA, CLF

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Tech gave us a strong rebound on Wednesday and the S&P 500 hit new all-time highs as we wrapped up the first quarter on Wednesday. That said, let’s look at a few top stock trades.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 1: Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) jumped higher on the day on news of a new contract with the U.S. Army. However, it’s still trapped below the $240 mark.

That has been resistance since the stock gapped down from that area last month. For now, it’s a messy trade, as shares contend with multiple moving averages. On the plus side, it is putting in a series of higher lows.

Here’s what we need to see.

Microsoft needs to clear $240 and close above this level. That puts the highs in play near $246, followed by the two-times range extension near $249, then the 161.8% extension of the shorter timeframe near $255.

On the downside, however, a break of uptrend support (blue line) puts the 100-day moving average and $225 level on the table.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 2: Arrival (ARVL)

The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) trade is finally unraveling a bit and Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) isn’t being spared in the selloff.

Shares actually topped out in December and have quietly been putting in a series of lower highs for months now. Wednesday’s action is not promising, unless we get a reversal.

The stock knifed below the 200-day moving average, yesterday’s low and the monthly low. That’s not good.

Perhaps it’s got a date with that gap-fill mark down at $13.70. Otherwise, bulls need to see this stock reverse back up over the 200-day and reclaim $17.50. Above that, and $20 is possible.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 3: Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) is moving well, as cryptocurrencies also find some upside momentum. With a powerful five-day rally off the recent low, the stock now finds itself at new highs.

However, shares are stalling near the February high and around $50. On a dip, I want to see shares hold the $43 to $45 area. That was resistance earlier this month.

On the upside, though, I’d love to see a push over $50 — a clean breakout that signals that the stock is going higher. Keep in mind, this will be tied to Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD). If it does well, so too should Marathon. But if Bitcoin stumbles, MARA stock will too.

Below the 10-day and 21-day moving averages, and MARA stock can retest the $28 to $30 zone.

Top Trades for Tomorrow No. 4: Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) is making a beautiful move here. With Wednesday’s surge, we have a powerful breakout in the making.

Shares cleared downtrend resistance (blue line), as well as the prior 2021 high at $18.77. CLF stock is now making its way over $20 as we speak.

It feels like a stretch, but if this one can maintain momentum, keep an eye on that 161.8% extension up near $22.50. That’s possible should these stocks keep chugging higher on infrastructure hopes.

On the downside, however, a move back below $18.75 could trigger a gap-fill and a retest of prior downtrend resistance.

