US Markets
ZS

4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ZS, CGC, OXY, UBER

Contributor
Bret Kenwell InvestorPlace
Published

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

After a bumpy couple of days, the S&P 500 traded somewhat quietly on Friday, after bouncing off the 3,000 area and 200-day moving average. With that in mind, let’s look at a few top stock trades for next week.

Top Stock Trades for Monday No. 1: Zscaler (ZS)

top stock trades for zs
Click to Enlarge

Source: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com 

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) shares are ripping higher after better-than-expected earnings.

Coming into the event, shares were trading higher, grinding up in a modest channel (blue lines) and maintaining about the 20-day moving average. However, shares were struggling to clear the $77.50 level.

That is, until earnings. The stock opened up near prior 2019 resistance around $85, before surging up to $98 as shares ended the day Friday up 29%. From here, I wouldn’t be surprised to see $100 hit, with the 123.6% extension up near $101.

On the downside, however, I want to see prior resistance hold as support at $85 — along with the prior high near $90.

Top Stock Trades for Monday No. 2: Canopy Growth (CGC)

top stock trades for CGC
Click to Enlarge

Source: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com 

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) stock is getting crushed on Friday, down just about 20% after disappointing quarterly results.

The move comes after last week’s breakout and this week’s continuation above the 200-day moving average and $20 mark. So, what now?

As you can see on the chart above, CGC stock tried to rally back over the $18.25-ish area, which was the April high and a significant level dating back to October 2019. However, shares were rejected on this move.

Bulls need to see this level reclaimed. If it can, it puts a gap-fill back up toward $20 in play, as well as the 200-day moving average. On the downside, I want to see the 50-day moving average and the backside of prior downtrend resistance (blue line) hold as support. Below puts $14 on the table.

Top Stock Trades for Monday No. 3: Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

top stock trades for oXY
Click to Enlarge

Source: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com 

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) isn’t looking too hot, down 5% on Friday. Shares were unable to push higher, most recently failing at $15 before rolling over.

However, the lack of bullishness has been a multi-month process. Shares failed to reclaim the 23.6% retracement, before forming a series of lower highs. Now, it’s losing the 50-day moving average, as well as uptrend support.

From here, bulls need to see the $12.75 area hold as support. Below $12.50 and a retest of $10 isn’t out of the question.

Given how poorly the stock has done amid the big rebound in the S&P 500 and crude oil, traders may be better off looking elsewhere than OXY. I mean sheesh, crude just had its best month ever and Occidental is down about 20% for May.

Shares do not look attractive amid the current setup.

Top Stock Trades for Monday No. 4: Uber (UBER)

top stock trades for UBER
Click to Enlarge

Source: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com 

Shares of Uber (NYSE:UBER) have made an impressive climb from the March lows. The stock hit $14 in March and continues knocking on the 78.6% retracement just below $36.

The firm is in talks with GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) to hammer out an all-stock deal. If the stock reacts bearishly to the news, we have to consider a pullback. In this case, look to the $31 area, where Uber will find its 200-day moving average and uptrend support (blue line).

On a breakout over the 78.6% retracement, look for a possible gap-fill up toward $40.

Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of Future Blue Chips and is on Twitter @BretKenwell. As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

The post 4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ZS, CGC, OXY, UBER appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ZS CGC OXY UBER GRUB

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    May 20, 2020

    InvestorPlace

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular