4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: S&P 500, Ethereum, SBUX, AMZN

Stocks gapped down on Friday and while they enjoyed a small bounce, it was meager and short-lived compared to the losses we’ve seen lately. With that in mind, let’s look at a few top stock trades for next week, starting with the S&P 500.

Top Stock Trades for Monday No. 1: S&P 500 (SPY)

Using the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), look at the cascading selling pressure we’ve seen since the SPY failed to hold the 21-week moving average.

While this was a dependable moving average, the number of times it has been tested lately definitely raised a few eyebrows.

Now that it’s clearly failed as support, we have to see how the 200-day moving average holds up. It’s promising to see a mild bounce on Friday, but the bulls are struggling to hold those gains.

Maybe we undercut Friday’s low early next week, reclaim it and the 200-day moving average, and see a real snap-back rally. However, it’s also possible that the 200-day also fails.

If that’s the case, let’s see if we fill the gap down near $436 and whether we tag the 50-week moving average and the weekly VWAP measure.

On the upside, however, I expect the declining 10-day moving average to be resistance, along with the 21-week moving average — if we get there.

Top Stock Trades for Monday No. 2: Ethereum (ETH-USD)

Markets are in a “risk-off” state, and that includes Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) as well.

Ethereum hit its fifth straight daily decline, and is breaking below the key $3,000 level. Not only was this support earlier this month, but it’s where it finds the 50-week moving average and the weekly VWAP measure.

Breaking below it now and Ethereum is running into the $2,600 to $2,700 area, which was support in late September before it ran to new all-time highs.

Should Ethereum lose $2,500, it could put the triple-bottom low in play near $1,750. For Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD), that’s roughly the $30,000 area — assuming they trade in sync.

Top Stock Trades for Monday No. 3: Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is looking a bit interesting for longer-term bulls who are looking to nibble vs. go all-in.

Shares are trading down into the $96 to $100 zone, which was a big breakout level in late 2020. The stock is also down about 25% from the highs.

If this area acts as a bounce zone, keep an eye on the $100 level and the 21-month moving average. Back above both marks, and we could see a further rally in Starbucks. More conservative investors could wait for the stock to reclaim these levels before getting long.

On the downside, however, a break of this week’s low could put the $91.28 gap fill in play. In the same area is a monthly VWAP measure and a weekly VWAP measure. Between the three levels, I would hope the stock can find its footing.

Top Trades for Monday No. 4: Amazon (AMZN)

My oh my, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) seems like it wants to give Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) a run for its money as the worst FAANG stock.

Last week, the stock found support at the 21-month moving average, but that clearly isn’t the case anymore.

I looked at Amazon on Thursday and put an alert in at $2,880 — not thinking it would be hit this week.

Well, here we are with the stock trading right down to this prior range support level. If it fails and isn’t reclaimed, I don’t really know what level stands out next. Could it put $2,500 in play?

It certainly could.

If we get there, that’s a prior breakout level, as well as the 200-week moving average and the monthly VWAP measure. Back over $2,900 and we could see a bounce, hopefully beyond $3,000, but that’s a decent bounce otherwise even if that can’t further.

