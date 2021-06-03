4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: WKHS, DOCU, CRWD, TLRY

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Stocks began Thursday under pressure, although did find their footing in the morning part of the session. Investors are trying to gauge how to proceed into the summer, a stretch that can be difficult as volume tends to dry up. Before that, though, let’s look at some top stock trades.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 1: Workhorse (WKHS)

We’re still seeing heavy volatility in short-squeeze candidates and Workhorse (NASDAQ:WKHS) is just another example. Shares ended the day up 28%, but were up almost 60% at one point in the session.

As a result, the stock has a pretty wide range for the day, which makes gauging the risk a bit more difficult. Another interesting observation is just how small a 60% rally looks on this chart.

In any regard, keep an eye on today’s high at $18.33. Above that, and perhaps we can see a further squeeze up to the $19.50 to $20 area. Near the latter, the 200-day moving average also comes into play.

If WKHS stock really goes on a freakish run, there’s a gap-fill to keep an eye on all the way up at $31.

On the downside, however, see that the stock holds the 10-week and 50-day moving averages as support. If it can’t, $10 or lower could be back in play.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 2: Docusign (DOCU)

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) enjoyed an explosive rally due to increased adaption during the pandemic. However, the stock has been consolidating for almost a year now.

In early May, the stock flirted with a breakdown below range support near $185, but ultimately ended up bouncing.

While it was good to see this play out as a “look below and fail” setup, it wasn’t that encouraging to see the stock so harshly rejected by its short-term moving averages.

Due up after the close, Docusign will report earnings. On a bullish reaction, I’d love to see a rally over the 50-day moving average and downtrend resistance. That will put the 200-day moving average in play. That’s followed by resistance between $230 and $235.

On a bearish reaction, $185 is the focus. Below puts the May low in play at $179.49. We don’t want to see a close below that mark.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 3: Crowdstrike (CRWD)

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares have an interesting setup. Like Docusign, the company is due to report earnings after Thursday’s close.

After a strong rally off range support near $175 — in which the stock reclaimed the 21-day and 50-day moving averages — Crowdstrike shares are dipping to the 10-day moving average.

Without a big event like earnings on deck, this would be a buying opportunity in my opinion. However, many traders prefer to avoid the “gamble” associated with earnings (as do I).

From here, I’m looking for a move over $225 resistance after the print. Above puts the current high in play near $251.

On a dip, let’s see if the 50-day moving average acts as support. If it doesn’t, the 200-day moving average and range support near $175 could be back on the table.

Top Trades for Tomorrow No. 4: Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) exploded higher in February, topping out with the rest of its group and embarking on a painful multi-month downtrend.

Perhaps surprisingly, the 200-day moving average held as perfect support and in May, shares climbed through downtrend resistance (blue line). With the recent rally, shares also reclaimed the 50-day moving average.

With Tuesday’s pop, Tilray almost rallied to $22.95, which is the 2020 pre-coronavirus high and a level that proved significant in 2021. On the fade, see if the 10-day and 50-day moving averages hold as support. If they do, perhaps TLRY stock can test up into $23.

Above $23, and $30 is possible.

