Options
NVDA

4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: NVDA, UBER, ZNGA, DIS

Contributor
Bret Kenwell InvestorPlace
Published

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It was another sideways day for U.S. stocks, as bulls continue to look for reasons to push equities higher. That said, let’s look at a few top stock trades for Friday ahead of the long holiday weekend.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 1: Nvidia (NVDA)

top stock trades for NVDA
Click to Enlarge

Source: Chart courtesy of TrendSpider

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is hitting new all-time highs (finally). Technically it did so on Wednesday too, but barely.

The stock made a powerful move in 2020, but topped out in the summer and has traded sideways for months now. Earlier this week, it gave bulls a monthly-up rotation over $560.

After a slight stall, shares finally powered up to and through $590. Now over $600, bulls are clearly in control.

What we want to see now is for the stock to maintain over the $590 area, which is the prior all-time high and former resistance. If it can do so, it keeps the 161.8% extension as a possible upside target, up near $660.

On a move lower, though, I want to see support from the 10-day moving average and if we get to $560 — the January high — let’s see that it acts as support.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 2: Uber (UBER)

top stock trades for UBER
Click to Enlarge

Source: Chart courtesy of TrendSpider

Uber (NYSE:UBER) hit new all-time highs on Thursday after better-than-expected earnings.

The move flung shares over the 161.8% extension, although the stock is fading pretty notably from the session highs. From here, let’s use some patience.

If Uber takes out its post-earnings high, perhaps a move to the two-times range extension is in play, up near $70.

However, on a dip below the 161.8% extension, the 10-week moving average is potential support — followed by the 21-week moving average.

Side note: look at the way shares broke out over the prior high at $47.04 (in the fourth quarter), then held it as support. That’s kind the action we like to see on the longer-term time frames.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 3: Zynga (ZNGA)

top stock trades for ZNGA
Click to Enlarge

Source: Chart courtesy of TrendSpider

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had a slow post-earnings reaction, but patient bulls were rewarded.

The stock opened near $11, but ultimately ran up over $12. In fact, shares ran right to the 161.8% extension, which certainly acted as a profit-taking level for short-term buyers.

In any regard, let’s see if the stock can extend over this mark, potentially putting the two-times range extension in play over $13.30.

On the downside, though, a check back to $11 wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world, nor would a test of the 10-day moving average. For now, bulls remain in control.

Top Trades for Tomorrow No. 4: Disney (DIS)

top stock trades for DIS
Click to Enlarge

Source: Chart courtesy of TrendSpider

Disney (NYSE:DIS) reported earnings after the close and man, has this one been a monster or what? I flagged this one on the weekly-up rotation, and it chugged its way higher into the print.

That creates a tough setup for bulls. One the one hand, it’s up almost 20 points since that rotation. On the other hand, it’s consolidating nicely near $190.

Should we get a continuation to the upside, let’s see if Disney can get to $200 and the 161.8% extension.

On the downside, however, look for a gap-fill near $182 and for a test of the 10-day moving average. Below could very well put the 50-day moving average on the table, followed by the $165.50 level.

On the date of publication, Bret Kenwell held a long position in NVDA.

Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of Future Blue Chips and is on Twitter @BretKenwell.

The post 4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: NVDA, UBER, ZNGA, DIS appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVDA UBER ZNGA DIS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    InvestorPlace

    InvestorPlace is one of America’s largest, longest-standing independent financial research firms. Started over 40 years ago by a business visionary named Tom Phillips, we publish detailed research and recommendations for self-directed investors, financial advisors and money managers.

    Learn More