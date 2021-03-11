Options
GOGO

4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: GOGO, JMIA, RKT, DOCU

Contributor
Bret Kenwell InvestorPlace
Published

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

After a horrible Monday, a strong Tuesday and a bit of a recoil on Wednesday, tech stocks posted more gains on Thursday. Plus the other indices hit new all-time highs. With all of that in mind, let’s look at a few top stock trades as we near the end of the week.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 1: Gogo (GOGO)

top stock trades for GOGO
Click to Enlarge

Source: Chart courtesy of TrendSpider

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) has been all over the place. After the company reported earnings, shares opened slightly higher, then rocketed higher by more than 14% at one point.

However, if you took too long getting another cup of coffee, you came back to see Gogo down notably on the day.

Now trading into the 100-day moving average and a general support area, longs are loading up and looking for a post-earnings rebound. Should they get it, let’s see if Gogo can reclaim the 50-day moving average and push back above $13.

A break of the lows could put the $9.50 area in play, followed by the 200-day moving average. Although, at this point, the latter seems unlikely — short of a larger market-wide correction).

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 2: Jumia (JMIA)

top stock trades for JMIA
Click to Enlarge

Source: Chart courtesy of TrendSpider

Don’t forget about the volatile growth stock, Jumia (NYSE:JMIA). The stock tumbled into the low $30s, falling in 14 of 17 trading sessions before bottoming.

Shares broke below the 100-day moving average, found support near $33 and quickly reclaimed the former moving average.

Now, though, it’s up 55% from the lows and 45% from Monday’s close. Furthermore, it’s rallying right into the 50-day and 21-day moving averages. Of course, the rally could continue. However, it wouldn’t surprise me to see this one back off a bit.

If it continues higher, see if it can clear $50, then $55. Below $46.65, and a test of the 10-day moving average could be in play — followed by $41.50.

Should it dip below all of these levels, see if the 100-day moving average buoys the stock.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 3: Rocket Companies (RKT)

top stock trades for RKT
Click to Enlarge

Source: Chart courtesy of TrendSpider

I talked about Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) recently, outlining the setup a day before the stock ripped over $40. Could it be setting up for another run?

Obviously, a run back above $40 would be great. However, that’s not exactly something we should expect (and it’s not what I was expecting the first time, either).

However, the stock has had plenty of opportunity to break back below former resistance at $24. So far, it has held that level as support, while finding the 61.8% retracement near $28 to be resistance.

Overall, let’s keep an eye on this one. If we can get some sort of daily- or weekly-up rotation, we could have another rally on our hands. Specifically, the stock needs to clear the 61.8% retracement and Thursday’s high of $28.68.

Above could put $30-plus in play, followed by the August high above $34.

On the downside, though, be cautious on a break below $24.

Top Trades for Tomorrow No. 4: DocuSign (DOCU)

top stock trades for DOCU
Click to Enlarge

Source: Chart courtesy of TrendSpider

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) reported earnings after the close. And like other growth stocks, DocuSign has experienced a strong bounce off the recent lows.

The stock’s recent bounce came near the 50-week moving average and at range support. The latter comes into play in the mid-$180s, and has been in play since the summer.

Now bouncing, we are left in a tough spot. With these earnings, DocuSign either needs to reclaim some of its key moving averages overhead — like the 50-day moving average — or it needs to avoid making a new low on the downside.

In particular, holding the 200-day moving average would be a big boost for bulls, but above $200 is good too. Let’s see how the stock shakes out after earnings. It needs to hold above $185. A close below is not good.

On the date of publication, Bret Kenwell held a long position in GOGO.

Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of Future Blue Chips and is on Twitter @BretKenwell.

The post 4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: GOGO, JMIA, RKT, DOCU appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOGO JMIA RKT DOCU

Latest Options Videos

    #TradeTalks: Options strategies to trade the trends

    OptionsPlay Chief Strategist Tony Zhang joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to discuss if current volatility is contained to just high beta stocks and options strategies to trade the trends. (NDX, VOLQ, AVB, SNOW)

    2 days ago

    InvestorPlace

    InvestorPlace is one of America’s largest, longest-standing independent financial research firms. Started over 40 years ago by a business visionary named Tom Phillips, we publish detailed research and recommendations for self-directed investors, financial advisors and money managers.

    Learn More

    Explore Options

    Explore

    Most Popular