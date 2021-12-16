4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AFRM, ADBE, QCOM, COST

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The hawkish Federal Reserve said it wants to taper faster than expected and raise rates next year. However, the market rallied on that news, as stocks had sold off too far into the event. Now falling again on Thursday, though, and it’s a mixed bag. With all of that in mind, let’s look at a few top stock trades.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 1: Affirm Holdings (AFRM)

Source: Chart courtesy of TrendSpider

Like the typical trend in growth, Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) got crushed on the day.

Each rally has been sold in this one, as shares have crumbled lower since the November high. Now down almost 40% from Nov. 8, bulls are looking for some relief.

We almost have a bearish engulfing candle on the charts (we’ll save one of those for the No. 3 pick), as Affirm blows through this week’s low.

If the stock takes out this month’s low at $96.44, it puts the gap-fill level at $92.29 in play, along with the 200-day moving average. That may generate a bounce.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 2: Adobe Systems (ADBE)

Source: Chart courtesy of TrendSpider

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) stock was hammered on the day too, down about 10% after reporting earnings.

So far the stock is finding its footing near the 50-week moving average and the $552 low from October. If we get some sort of bounce or reversal from this area, let’s see if Adobe can reclaim the 200-day.

Above that key measure and the post-earnings high is on the table, followed by a gap-fill toward $600.

However, a break of $550 that’s not quickly reclaimed could send shares down to the $525 breakout area.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 3: Qualcomm (QCOM)

Source: Chart courtesy of TrendSpider

As for that bearish engulfing candle we mentioned earlier, Qualcomm’s (NASDAQ:QCOM) got a nasty one on display today. A close below $180 will cement it, as semiconductor stocks reverse hard on the day.

If it leads to further weakness, see how Qualcomm handles the daily VWAP measure, currently near $174.50 and trending higher. This stock has been trading great and even hit new highs today.

But let’s see where the buyers step in. If it’s not at the VWAP, the $168 area could draw some interest. That was the prior high and where the 10-week moving average comes into play.

On the upside, though, I want to see a move back over the 10-day and 21-day moving averages.

Top Trades for Tomorrow No. 4: Costco Wholesale (COST)

Source: Chart courtesy of TrendSpider

Last but not least, we have Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST). I have been watching this one for a breakout over around $560. We actually got that breakout on Wednesday, but it reversed lower on Thursday.

From here, let’s see if Costco stock can hold the 10-day moving average. If it can, it may be a buying opportunity for bulls.

On the upside, I’m looking for another trigger over $560.78 — call it $561. That immediately puts the recent high back in play at $566.50. Above, that and bulls can start looking for a larger rally.

If this one can set up and start trending higher, the 161.8% extension could eventually be in play, up near $590.

On the date of publication, Bret Kenwell did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of Future Blue Chips and is on Twitter @BretKenwell.

The post 4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AFRM, ADBE, QCOM, COST appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.