4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AAPL, GOOGL, SPY, DIS

It was another volatile day in the stock market, with the S&P 500 going limit-down and triggering a temporary trading halt. HereÃ¢ÂÂs a few top stock trades now.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 1: Apple (AAPL)

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ:) are struggling to hold up, but are doing a better job than the indices. The Nasdaq, Dow Jones and S&P 500 are doing worse, as Apple is still maintaining above its 200-week moving average.

If the stock loses the 200-week moving average, the $235 level is on watch. Below that and technically speaking, the $215 breakout level is possible.

On the upside, see if Apple can reclaim the February low. Above that puts $275-plus on the table, as well as the 100-week moving average near $284. Over that and the $300 level is on watch.

Apple is one of the largest holdings in each index. So keep an eye on this as a potential market leader Ã¢ÂÂ in both direction.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 2: Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)

One of the most well-financed companies in the market is Alphabet (NASDAQ:, NASDAQ:GOOG). Yet, the stock is getting the smack-down treatment along with the rest of the market.

Alphabet blew through the $1,300 breakout level, a mark it held over the last few weeks but plunged below this week. ItÃ¢ÂÂs no surprise given the breadth of selling pressure weÃ¢ÂÂre seeing in the market.

If GOOGL continues lower, there are two levels I have on my radar. The first is the 200-week moving average down near $1,050. Below that and $1,000 range support is on watch.

On the upside, see if Alphabet can reclaim the 100-week moving average near $1,200. Above that and the 50-week moving average is in play near $1,250.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 3: S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:) stabilized just under $300 in each of the last two weeks. That was also just below the 50-week and 200-day moving averages.

Investors can only pray they see those levels again in the near term, with SPY plunging $50 from those levels. The stock went right through the 100-week moving average and is, at least for now, stabilizing at the $250 mark and 200-week moving average.

If it loses this area, the $230 to $235 area is possible, which was the 2018 low.

On the upside, letÃ¢ÂÂs see if SPY can reclaim the $270 mark, with the 100-week moving average in play above that.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 4: Disney (DIS)

Disney (NYSE:) is being sold, as it should. That said, it could present a great buying opportunity for long-term investors. I personally did not think we would see sub-$100 levels in this name.

If the current zone holds as support, bulls will be looking to the upside. On a rebound, letÃ¢ÂÂs see if $100 is reclaimed. Above that and the 200-week moving average near $110 is possible.

If Disney canÃ¢ÂÂt hold this current support zone, $86 is possible on the downside.

Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of and is on Twitter @BretKenwell. As of this writing, Bret Kenwell is long AAPL, GOOGL and DIS.

