4 Top-Rated Stocks to Pick With Impressive Cash Flow Growth

If achieving profit is a company’s goal, then having a healthy cash flow is the most essential to its existence, development and success. This is because cash offers the flexibility to make decisions, the means to make investments and the fuel to run its growth engine. It can safely be called the lifeblood of any business.



In this regard, stocks like BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. BTSG, StoneX Group Inc. SNEX, Cimpress plc CMPR and Flexsteel Industries, Inc. FLXS are worth buying.



Even a company generating profits may face bankruptcy while meeting obligations if it is low on cash flow. However, a company with a sturdy cash balance can effectively tide over any market mayhem. One must go beyond profit numbers for prudent investment and look at a company’s efficiency in generating cash flows.



Analyzing a company’s cash-generating efficiency has become all the more relevant amid uncertainties in the global economy, market disruptions and dislocations, as well as liquidity concerns.



To figure out this efficiency, one needs to consider a company’s net cash flow. While in any business, cash moves in and out, it is net cash flow that explains how much money a company is actually generating.



If a company is experiencing a positive cash flow, it denotes an increase in its liquid assets, which gives it the means to meet debt obligations, shell out for expenses, reinvest in the business, endure downturns and finally return wealth to shareholders. On the other hand, a negative cash flow indicates a decline in the company’s liquidity, which in turn lowers its flexibility to support these moves.



However, having a positive cash flow merely does not secure a company’s future growth. To ride on the growth curve, a company must have its cash flow increasing because that indicates management’s efficiency in regulating its cash movements and less dependency on outside financing for running its business.



Therefore, keep yourself abreast with the following screen to bet on stocks with rising cash flows.

Screening Parameters:

To find stocks that have seen increasing cash flow over time, we ran the screen for those whose cash flow in the latest reported quarter was at least equal to or greater than the five-year average cash flow per common share. This implies a positive trend and increasing cash over a period of time.



In addition to this, we chose:



Zacks Rank 1: No matter whether market conditions are good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Average Broker Rating 1: This indicates that brokers are also highly hopeful about the company’s future performance.



Current Price greater than or equal to $5: This sieves out low-priced stocks.



VGM Score of B or better: This score is also of great assistance in selecting stocks. Importantly, this scoring system helps in picking winning stocks in their industry categories.



Here are four out of the eight stocks that qualified the screening:



BrightSpring Health Services is a national home and community-based healthcare services platform integrating pharmacy and provider care for medically complex patients across Medicare, Medicaid and commercial payors. The company focuses on seniors and specialty populations in lower-cost home and community settings.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BrightSpring’s 2026 earnings has been revised upward by 10.6% to $1.67 over the past 60 days. BTSG has a VGM Score of B.



StoneX Group provides financial services. Through its subsidiaries, the company offers execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for StoneX Group’s fiscal 2026 earnings has moved northward by 13.9% to $6.00 per share over the past 60 days. SNEX has a VGM Score of B.



Cimpress plc is an online supplier of high-quality graphic design services and customized printed products to small businesses and consumers. Its product offerings include business cards, brochures and websites, and e-commerce platforms, calendars, address labels, note pads and signage, among others.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings has improved 5.2% over the past 30 days to $3.81. CMPR currently has a VGM Score of A.



Flexsteel Industries is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of a broad line of quality upholstered furniture for residential, commercial and recreational vehicle seating use.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flexsteel Industries’ fiscal 2026 earnings has been revised upward by 2.8% to $4.78 per share in the past 30 days. FLXS has a VGM Score of A.

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Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.