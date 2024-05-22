4 Top-Ranked Silver Mining Stocks Likely to Shine Further

Silver crossed the $30 per ounce mark for the first time in decades last week, driven by strong investment and industrial demand. Fresh bets on Fed rate cuts, sticky inflation, an estimated fourth annual deficit, rising geopolitical tension and uncertainties ahead of general elections in major economies added to the strength. Notably, the white metal is one of the best-performing major commodities so far this year, having risen 32% and outperforming gold. The outperformance of silver can be attributed to its role as a precious metal and as an industrial metal.



Silver miners also spiked as these are the biggest beneficiaries of a surge in the metal’s prices. These act as a leveraged play on underlying metal prices and thus tend to experience more gains than their bullion cousins in a rising metal market. Some top-ranked silver miners like Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. FSM, Hecla Mining Company HL and Buenaventura Mining BVN are poised to gain further as the solid trends are expected to continue for some time.

Strong Trends Are Here to Stay

Silver is often used as a means of preserving wealth during times of financial and political uncertainty, and usually does well when other asset classes struggle. Factors such as the forthcoming U.S. presidential election, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas conflict enhance the metal’s attractiveness to investors.



The latest data on inflation has fueled hopes that the Fed could cut interest rates twice this year. A lower interest rate environment raises demand for silver as the precious metals do not pay any interest, making them appealing compared to alternative investments like bonds.



Rising industrial demand is also boosting silver demand. The white metal is used in a wide range of industrial applications. About half of the metal’s total demand comes from industrial applications, while 30% comes from jewelry/silverware/coins and medal manufacturers.



The booming solar power industry, increasing demand in areas like 5G, a rebound in global computer shipments, photovoltaics and automotive industries and new sources of demand for sensors used in IoT and OLED lighting will continue to boost silver demand. The metal is widely used for manufacturing solar panels and electric vehicles and will play a key role in the shift to 5G wireless network technology.



Thesilver marketis heading for the fourth year of deficit, with this year’s shortage seen as the second biggest ever. Per the Silver Institute industry association, the global silver deficit is expected to rise 17% to 215.3 million troy ounces in 2024, driven by robust industrial demand.



The Silver Institute predicts global demand to reach 1.2 billion ounces this year, which would mark the second-highest level on record, given the continued strength in industrial end-uses and recovery in jewelry and silverware demand. The institute anticipates a 9% increase in demand for silverware and a 6% rise in jewelry demand this year. A projected recovery in consumer electronics will also provide a boost to thesilver market

Stocks to Buy

Avino Silver is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. The stock saw a positive earnings estimate revision of a couple of cents for this year over the past 60 days.



With a market cap of $126.2 million, Avino Silver has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a Momentum Score of B. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Fortuna Silver is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. It saw a solid earnings estimate revision of 29 cents for this year over the past 30 days, with an expected growth rate of 68.2%.



Fortuna Silver has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Momentum Score of A.



Hecla Mining is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer, operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The stock saw a positive earnings estimate revision of a couple of cents for this year over the past 30 days and has an estimated earnings growth of 500%.



Hecla Mining has a Zacks Rank #1.



Buenaventura Mining is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. The stock saw a positive earnings estimate revision of 30 cents for this year over the past 60 days and has an estimated earnings growth rate of 809.1%.



Buenaventura Mining has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Momentum Score of B.



