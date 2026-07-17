4 Top-Ranked Memory Stocks to Buy as AI Infrastructure Expands Globally

The global memory market is getting rapidly reshaped by artificial intelligence as AI requires a large capacity of memory and storage across its computing stack. Unlike traditional workloads, AI training and inference rely on massive datasets, larger models and significantly higher memory bandwidth, driving demand for advanced memory technologies such as high-bandwidth memory (HBM), DDR5 DRAM and enterprise solid-state drives (SSDs).

As AI adoption expands beyond hyperscale data centers to enterprise applications, AI-enabled personal computers, smartphones and edge devices, memory is becoming an increasingly critical component of modern computing infrastructure. The proliferation of AI applications across industries, along with the existing use of memory in conventional servers and enterprise storage systems, is generating additional demand for high-performance storage solutions capable of handling larger datasets with lower latency.

On the supply side, the memory industry remains highly capital-intensive and technologically complex. Expanding production capacity requires significant investment, advanced manufacturing expertise and lengthy qualification cycles. Moreover, global DRAM and NAND production is concentrated among a small number of suppliers, making supply growth relatively measured compared with rapidly evolving demand. Advanced memory technologies such as HBM involve even greater manufacturing complexity, further reinforcing barriers to rapid capacity expansion.

These structural dynamics are creating favorable long-term tailwinds for companies participating in the memory ecosystem. Manufacturers of advanced memory products are well-positioned to benefit from rising demand for AI infrastructure, while suppliers of enterprise storage solutions stand to gain from the continued growth of AI-generated data. Micron Technology, Inc. MU, Sandisk Corporation SNDK, Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX and Western Digital Corporation WDC are four such stocks in the memory space that appear well-positioned to benefit from the ongoing AI boom. These stocks have a favorable combination of a Growth Score of A or B and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Our Picks

Micron Technology holds a key position in the AI-driven memory and storage market. Tighter DRAM and NAND supply and a richer mix of HBM, data center SSD and high-capacity products are driving MU’s business. Micron Technology is reinforcing its competitive position through long-term strategic customer agreements (SCAs), which secure multi-year demand across DRAM, HBM and NAND products.

Given the high demand for HBM3E, HBM4 and future generations, it exceeds the company's ability to supply, even under multi-year customer agreements. The company is also pioneering a role in low-power DRAM (LPDRAM) for data centers through the SOCAMM form factor, which improves power efficiency, performance and memory density for AI servers.

MU’s revenues soared 345.7% year over year to $41.46 billion, and its non-GAAP earnings of $25.11 per share grew 12 times year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 EPS suggests a year-over-year increase of approximately 791%. The consensus mark for fiscal 2026 earnings has been revised upward over the past seven days. Currently, MU sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Growth Score of A.

Micron Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Micron Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote

Sandisk is a major player in the SSD and NAND markets. The company’s data center revenues are scaling as it expands its enterprise SSD portfolio and moves toward adding QLC products in its portfolio. As NAND becomes a critical part of AI inference architectures such as KV cache and RAG, Sandisk is expected to gain. Sandisk raised its 2026 datacenter exabyte growth view to the mid-70% range and reiterated that demand is moving higher on a rolling basis. Enterprise SSD is also expected to gain traction in the next several quarters and years.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 revenues and EPS suggests a year-over-year increase of approximately 166% and 2,125%, respectively. The consensus mark for fiscal 2026 earnings has been revised upward over the past seven days. Currently, Sandisk sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Growth Score of A.

Sandisk Corporation Price and Consensus

Sandisk Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sandisk Corporation Quote

Seagate Technology is strengthening its position in the AI-driven memory and storage market through its expanding portfolio of high-capacity HDDs and enterprise storage solutions. While SSD adoption continues to grow in latency-sensitive applications such as AI servers and enterprise workloads, HDDs remain the most cost-effective solution for large-scale data storage. Seagate's HAMR-based Mozaic platform enables higher-capacity drives with improved power and cost efficiency, positioning the company to benefit from rising AI-driven data creation and growing demand for hyperscale and enterprise storage.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 revenues and EPS suggests a year-over-year increase of approximately 32% and 84%, respectively. The consensus mark for fiscal 2026 earnings has remained unchanged for the past 30 days. Currently, Seagate Technology flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Growth Score of A.

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Price and Consensus

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC price-consensus-chart | Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Quote

Western Digital is strengthening its AI storage leadership through high-capacity HDDs and enterprise SSDs. The company is advancing its ePMR, UltraSMR and HAMR roadmaps to deliver higher-density, energy-efficient drives while expanding enterprise SSD offerings. As AI-driven data creation accelerates, Western Digital is well-positioned to benefit from growing demand for scalable, cost-effective storage across hyperscale and enterprise data centers.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 EPS suggests a year-over-year increase of approximately 104%. The consensus mark for fiscal 2026 earnings has been revised upward in the past 30 days. Currently, Western Digital sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Growth Score of B.

Western Digital Corporation Price and Consensus

Western Digital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Western Digital Corporation Quote

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