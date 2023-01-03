4 Top-Ranked Liquid Stocks to Strengthen Portfolio in 2023

Building a portfolio with stocks that have robust liquidity levels will likely work in favor of investors seeking healthy returns, especially in the current volatile market scenario.

Liquidity measures a company’s capability to meet its short-term debt obligations. Stocks with high liquidity levels have always been in demand, owing to their potential to provide maximum returns.

However, one should be careful about investing in a stock with a high liquidity level. High liquidity may also indicate that the company cannot utilize its assets competently.

Besides having sufficient cash, an investor might also consider a company’s capital deployment abilities before investing in the stock. A healthy company with favorable liquidity may be a profitable pick for one’s portfolio.

Measures to Identify Liquid Stocks

Current Ratio: It measures current assets relative to current liabilities. The ratio gauges a company’s potential to meet short- and long-term debt obligations. A current ratio — also known as the working capital ratio — below 1 indicates that the company has more liabilities than assets. However, a high current ratio does not always suggest that the company is in good financial shape. It may also suggest that the firm failed to utilize its assets significantly. Hence, a range of 1-3 is considered ideal.

Quick Ratio: Unlike the current ratio, the quick ratio — also called the ‘acid-test ratio’ or the ‘quick assets ratio’ — indicates a company’s ability to pay short-term obligations. It considers inventory, excluding the current assets relative to current liabilities. Like the current ratio, a quick ratio of more than 1 is desirable.

Cash Ratio: This is the most conservative ratio among the three, considering cash and cash equivalents and invested funds relative to current liabilities. It measures a company’s ability to meet current debt obligations using the most liquid assets. Though a cash ratio of more than 1 may suggest sound financials, a higher number may indicate inefficiency in cash utilization.

A ratio greater than 1 is always desirable but may not always represent a company’s financial condition.

Screening Parameters

To pick the best of the lot, we have added asset utilization — a widely-used measure of a company’s efficiency — as one of the screening criteria. Asset utilization is the ratio of total sales in the past 12 months to the last four-quarter average of total assets. Though this ratio varies across industries, companies with a ratio higher than their respective industries can be considered efficient.

To ensure that these liquid and efficient stocks have solid growth potential, we have added our proprietary Growth Style Score to the screen.

Current Ratio, Quick Ratio and Cash Ratio between 1 and 3 (While liquidity ratios greater than 1 are desirable, significantly high ratios may indicate inefficiency.)

Asset utilization greater than the industry average (Higher asset utilization than the industry average indicates a company’s efficiency.)

Zacks Rank equal to #1 (Only Strong Buy-rated stocks can get through). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Growth Score less than or equal to B (Back-tested results show that stocks with a Growth Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, handily beat other stocks.)

These criteria have narrowed the universe of more than 7,700 stocks to only 10

Here are four of the 10 stocks that qualified for the screen:

Inter Parfums IPAR manufactures, distributes and markets a wide array of fragrances and related products. Inter Parfums continues to see solid momentum in its travel retail business. Considering the solid year-to-date performance and robust projections for the rest of the year, management raised its 2022 view during third-quarter earnings release. Management also expects growth in 2023, likely driven by a solid brand portfolio and global distribution network. The company is working to expand its business through new licenses or buyouts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 bottom line is pegged at $3.40 per share, up 4.3% in the past 60 days. IPAR has a Growth Score of A and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 27.8%, on average.

Perion Network PERI is an Israel-based technology company that offers brands and publishers online advertising and search monetization solutions. The company is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2022 earnings is pegged at $2.20 per share, up 7.3% in the past 60 days. The company has a Growth Score of A and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 27.8%, on average.

Forestar Group FOR is a residential lot development company and a major subsidiary of. D.R. Horton. The company’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues amounted to $381.4 million on 3,914 lots sold. In fiscal 2022, FOR delivered more than 17,600 residential lots. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.77 per share, up 6.1% in the past 60 days. FOR has a Growth Score of B and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.2%, on average.

United Airlines Holdings UAL operates flight services across North America and also destinations in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Latin America. Owing to buoyant air-travel demand, United Airlines posted a significant year-over-year increase (about 75%) in third-quarter 2022 passenger revenues. Management believes air-travel demand and pricing trends will also remain strong in the December 2022 quarter. UAL expects the adjusted operating margin in the December quarter to be around 10%, rising above the 2019 levels (pre-coronavirus) for the first time. Driven by solid demand, management expects total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to increase in the 24%-25% band in the December quarter from fourth-quarter 2019 actuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 bottom line is pegged at $2.18 per share, up 15.3% in the past 60 days. UAL has a Growth Score of A and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.8%, on average.

Get the remaining stocks on the list and start putting this and other ideas to the test. It can all be done with the Research Wizard stock picking and back-testing software.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin and easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Forestar Group Inc (FOR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Perion Network Ltd (PERI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.