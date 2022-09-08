4 Top-Ranked Internet Stocks to Buy: JD, ABNB, RNG & GLOB

The data-driven nature of the world has made the Internet indispensable. The growing Internet use in sectors such as technology, retail, healthcare, telecommunication and defense has been bolstering the prospects of Internet stocks.



An uptick in demand for Internet-based services and products, resulting from the hybrid and work-from-home trends in several countries, remains noteworthy. The demand for digital transformation solutions and cloud computing services, courtesy of the above-mentioned trends, is driving growth in the Internet industry.



Increasing access to high-speed Internet services via wireless networks, the growing use of smartphones and increasing online activities have been boosting Internet spending and expanding the global Internet user base.

More Into Growth Factors

The strengthening deployment of 5G technology worldwide is a tailwind for Internet companies.



The solid adoption of video conferencing tools and software holds promise for Internet stocks. Most companies and government organizations are considering video conferencing as the definitive solution to continue their work and production by connecting with employees and clients remotely.



Internet stocks are gaining from the rapid adoption of cloud computing technologies. Cloud services are helping organizations remotely process information, build and run crucial applications and services, and enable employees to work from anywhere across the globe.



Internet-based companies, which are integrating AI, ML and deep learning into their solutions for real-time analysis of user data, are likely to gain traction in the near term.



The growing clout of social media platforms, the rising adoption of Internet-of-Things, the increasing uptake of streaming services and online gaming, and the improving user penetration of online payment services remain positives.



E-commerce and online delivery services are gaining rapid momentum worldwide. This is a key catalyst for Internet stocks.



The growing online bookings in the travel industry due to the proliferation of online travel booking platforms are other positives.



Given the upbeat scenario, investors looking for good returns can consider investing in Internet stocks at present.

Our Picks

Per the Zacks’ proprietary methodology, stocks with the combination of a Growth Score of A or B and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) offer solid investment opportunities. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Based on this, we have picked four stocks with a perfect mix of elements and strong fundamentals.



JD.com JD is gaining from strong momentum across the JD Retail segment. Its deepening focus on ensuring the supply and fulfillment of essential products to customers amid the pandemic is noteworthy. Strengthening omnichannel offerings and the company’s partnerships with high-end brands such as Qeelin, Lanvin, Mytheresa, MCM, Tory Burch and Le Creuset are expected to continue aiding the performance of JD Retail in the days ahead.



Solid momentum across JD Logistics on the back of the growing network of domestic and overseas warehouses and transportation remains a tailwind. The company’s expanding quick delivery services in lower-tier cities is another positive.



Currently, JD.com flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. JD has a Growth Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2022 earnings has been revised 15% upward in the past 360 days to $2.15 per share.

JD.com, Inc. Price and Consensus

JD.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | JD.com, Inc. Quote

Airbnb ABNB has been benefiting from improvements in longer-distance and cross-border travel, owing to the reduction in travel restrictions. It is gaining from the growing momentum among travelers, which has been driving growth in its Nights and Experiences Booked and Average Daily Rates. Increasing guest demand for non-urban nights is contributing to the active listings for non-urban destinations. Growing traction in the long-term stays category remains another tailwind.



The company’s continued efforts toward upgrading various aspects of the Airbnb service to gain momentum among hosts and guests remain positives.



Currently, Airbnb has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Growth Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABNB’s 2022 earnings has been revised 18.5% upward in the past 60 days to $2.24 per share.

Airbnb, Inc. Price and Consensus

Airbnb, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Airbnb, Inc. Quote

RingCentral RNG is benefiting from the growing hybrid work trend, which has been accelerating the demand for its cloud-based communication platform. Strong momentum across its Contact Center business is a tailwind. Strength in Unified communications as a service, owing to innovative products and a go-to-market strategy, is another positive. The introduction of the Smart Dial Plan and RingCentral’s strengthening management capabilities are accelerating large international deployments.



The company’s growing strategic partnerships and robust global integrated message, video, phone and contact center platform with advanced features are continuously shaping its growth trajectory.



Currently, RingCentral has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Growth Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RNG’s 2022 earnings has been revised 3.8% upward in the past 60 days to $1.93 per share.

Ringcentral, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ringcentral, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ringcentral, Inc. Quote

Globant GLOB is gaining from strong momentum across its platform. The growing adoption of Lightning Network in the crypto space remains a tailwind. The introduction of a custodial wallet called Lighting Chat, which enables users to interact via WhatsApp to send, receive and swap

Cryptocurrencies, is boosting user engagement on its platform. Globant’s expanding studio offerings are noteworthy. The launch of automotive, retail Reinvention and fast code digital studios is another positive.



The company’s expanding global footprints, with a strengthening presence in Canada and Europe, remain a tailwind.



Currently, Globant has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Growth Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLOB’s 2022 earnings has been revised 0.8% upward in the past 60 days to $5.02 per share.

Globant S.A. Price and Consensus

Globant S.A. price-consensus-chart | Globant S.A. Quote



