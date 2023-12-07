4 Top-Ranked Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds to Buy Ahead of 2024

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) is one of the world’s premier investment management companies. GSAM has provided portfolio management, design and advisory services to individual and institutional investors worldwide since 1988. The company had $2 trillion in assets under supervision as of Dec 31, 2022.

The strategies of GSAM cover various asset classes, industries and geographies. The company offers investment solutions, including fixed income, money markets, public equity, commodities, hedge funds, private equity and real estate, through proprietary strategies, strategic partnerships and open architecture programs.

It employs more than 2,000 people across 31 offices all over the world. The company has a team of more than 800 investment professionals who capitalize on Goldman Sachs’ technology, risk-management skills and market insights. The fund house provides individuals who wish to increase their wealth through various strategic investment funds.

Uncertainties are prevailing in the market due to the Federal Reserve’s interest decision, which is due next week, and the war between Israel and Hamas amid ceasefires. Such events disrupt the global supply chain and hurt corporate performance. Investors who wish to diversify in various asset classes but lack professional expertise in managing funds can consider Goldman Sachs mutual funds. The fund house has a reputation as a trusted partner and has long-term financial success.

We have thus selected four Goldman Sachs mutual funds that have not only preserved investors’ wealth but also generated excellent returns amid market uncertainties. These funds have the majority of their investments in sectors such as technology, finance, retail trade and industrial cyclical, which will help investors in long-term growth and preservation of wealth.

These funds boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and carry a low expense ratio compared to the category average. Notably, mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify portfolios without an array of commission charges mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

Goldman Sachs Small-Cap Value GSXPX fund invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in a diversified portfolio of equity securities in small-cap U.S. companies. GSXPX advisors also invest in foreign issues.

Takashi Suwabe has been the lead manager of GSXPX since Feb 27, 2021, and most of the fund’s exposure is in companies like M/I Homes (0.9%), Asbury Automotive Group (0.9%) and CNO Financial Group (0.9%) as of Jul 31, 2023.

GSXPX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 11.7% and 4.2%, respectively. GSXPX has an annual expense ratio of 0.83% compared to the category average of 1.16%.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1, 2, and 3 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Goldman Sachs Focused Value GGYPX fund invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in a diversified portfolio of common stocks, preferred stocks and other instruments with equity characteristics. GGYPX advisors choose to invest in quality companies that are undervalued with competitive advantages over the industry peers and have sustainable growth potential.

Kevin Martens has been the lead manager of GGYPX since Dec 26, 2019. Most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like Exxon Mobil (6.1%), Ameren (5.0%) and Salesforce (4.7%) as of Aug 31, 2023.

GGYPX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 11.6% and 9.3%, respectively. GGYPX has an annual expense ratio of 0.71% compared to the category average of 0.94%.

Goldman Sachs Flexible Cap Investor GSLLX fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in publicly traded U.S. securities, irrespective of their market capitalization. GSLLX advisors also invest a small portion of their net assets in foreign securities, which include issues from emerging markets quoted in foreign currencies.

Steven M. Barry has been the lead manager of GSLLX since Jan 30, 2008. Most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like Microsoft (7.3%), Apple (6.9%) and Alphabet (2.5%) as of May 31, 2023.

GSLLX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 10.6% and 11.6%, respectively. GSLLX has an annual expense ratio of 0.71% compared to the category average of 0.84%.

Goldman Sachs Mid Cap Value GMPPX fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in the equity portfolio of domestic mid-cap companies with market capitalization within the range of companies listed on the Russell Midcap Value Index at the time of investment. GMPPX advisors also invest in publicly traded U.S. securities and foreign issues from developed and emerging markets quoted in foreign currencies.

Sung Cho has been the lead manager of GMPPX since Aug 31, 2015. Most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like Marvell Technologies (2.2%), Martin Marietta Materials (2.1%) and Steel Dynamics (1.9%) as of Aug 31, 2023.

GMPPX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 9.9% and 8.2%, respectively. GMPPX has an annual expense ratio of 0.82%, which is less than the category average of 0.94%.

Zacks Investment Research

