4 Top Profitable Stocks to Buy Using Net Income Ratio

It’s prudent to look for companies that offer sturdy returns even after meeting all operating and non-operating costs. In other words, investors should seek a profitable company over a loss-making one. Thus, we have used the concept of accounting ratios to evaluate a company’s profitability. There are several profitability ratios, from which we have chosen the most successful and frequently used profitability metric to determine the bottom-line performance of a company.

To that end, MGP Ingredients MGPI, Tecnoglass TGLS, Advanced Drainage Systems WMS and Civitas Resources CIVI have been selected as the top picks with a high net income ratio.

Net Income Ratio

Net income ratio gives us the exact profitability level of a company. It reflects the percentage of net income to total sales revenues. Using net income ratio, one can determine a company’s effectiveness to meet operating and non-operating expenses from revenues. A higher net income ratio usually implies a company’s ability to generate ample revenues and successfully manage all business functions.

Screening Parameters

Net income ratio is not the only indicator of future winners. So, we have added a few more criteria to arrive at a winning strategy.

Zacks Rank Equal to #1: Whether the market is good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance.

Trailing 12-Month Sales and Net Income Growth Higher than X Industry: Stocks that have witnessed higher-than-industry sales and net income growth in the past 12 months are positioned to perform well.

Trailing 12-Month Net Income Ratio Higher than X Industry: High net income ratio indicates a company’s solid profitability.

Percentage Rating Strong Buy greater than 70: This indicates that 70% of the current broker recommendations for the stock are Strong Buy.

These few parameters have narrowed down the universe of more than 7,685 stocks to only 18.

Here are four of the 18 stocks that qualified the screening:

MGP Ingredients produces and markets ingredients and distillery products to the packaged goods industry. The 12-month net profit margin of MGPI is 16.1%.

Tecnoglass is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. The 12-month net profit margin of TGLS is 16.7%.

Advanced Drainage Systems is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The 12-month net profit margin of WMS is 12.7%.

Civitas Resources is a carbon-neutral oil & gas producer. The 12-month net profit margin of CIVI is 28.7%.

