4 Top Power Hour Stocks To Watch Today

4 Top Autonomous Vehicle Stocks For Your Power Hour Watchlist Today

Autonomous vehicle (AV) stocks are often exciting prospects in the stock market. After all, the industry is relatively young with plenty of room to grow. From being deemed far-fetched to now gradually available commercially, AV companies have come a long way. It is also not a coincidence that some of the largest companies in the world are investing in this field. The likes of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) heavily invest in Mobileye, its AV segment. That is despite facing difficulties with its main business operations due to the chip shortage situation. Intel has announced its intention to take Mobileye public next year via an initial public offering, which would unlock value for Intel shareholders.

Well, the demand for autonomous technology goes beyond driverless taxis or self-driving cars. Logistics company DHL (OTCMKTS: DPSGY) recently placed orders for 100 trucks equipped with TuSimple’s (NASDAQ: TSP) self-driving technology. This is an attempt by DHL to further expand its understanding of driverless trucks in its supply chain. All in all, it doesn’t take much to understand why AV stocks are frequently on the radar of many investors. So, let’s take a look at four of the top AV stocks in the stock market today.

Best Autonomous Vehicle Stocks To Watch Right Now

Alphabet

First, we will be looking at the global tech giant, Alphabet. Most people recognize the company’s Google Services and Google Cloud. But what some people may not know is, the company has a huge presence in the AV space. What started as the Google self-driving car project more than a decade ago is now the company’s AV segment, Waymo.

Waymo had countless collaborations over the years with some of the world’s leading automakers to help deploy its fully autonomous technology. And recently, the company added another partnership to that list by collaborating with Chinese automaker Geely’s electric brand Zeekr. So, Waymo will integrate its Waymo Driver into a version of Zeekr’s vehicle. This partnership will further Waymo’s commitment to expanding access to sustainable transportation and deploying full autonomous, electric-hailing vehicles in the U.S.

With that said, Waymo plans to integrate its Waymo Driver into the transportation-as-a-service (TaaS)-optimized Zeekr vehicle over the years to come. Waymo One riders will one day have the experience of an interior without a steering wheel and pedals with plenty of space. Of course, all this will be accompanied by a level of safety that is consistent with the U.S. federal vehicle standards. Considering this exciting development, would you buy GOOGL stock?

Baidu

Another top name in the young AV space right now would be Baidu. Essentially, the company is a Chinese Internet search provider. Much like Alphabet’s Google search, you could find information online, including webpages, news, images, and many more with Baidu. However, Baidu has been pushing forward with its Intelligent Driving and AV solutions lately.

The Chinese AV giant plans to launch its driverless taxi service in 100 cities by 2030. This is an attempt by the company to diversify its business beyond advertising. As of now, it operates Apollo Go robotaxi service in five Chinese cities. Well, its expansion plan shows Baidu’s commitment to the AV space. After all, this could well be a multi-billion dollar industry one day according to many analysts.

Not to mention, the company said on Monday that Jidu Auto would start mass production of its first “robot” electric vehicles in 2023. For those unaware, Jidu is an electric vehicle venture between Baidu and Geely. The vehicle is supposedly a level-four autonomous vehicle. This means it needs no human intervention. With that in mind, would BIDU stock be a top AV stock to watch?

Aurora Innovation

Aurora is a self-driving vehicle technology company. The company’s Aurora Driver is a platform that brings together software, hardware, and data services. For instance, it autonomously operates passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy-duty trucks. Since going public via a merger with the SPAC Reinvent Technology Partners Y in early November, the stock has risen by more than 15%.

Earlier this month, the company announced that it seized a new multiphase commercial pilot with Uber Freight. A similar deal was struck between Aurora and Fedex (NYSE: FDX) in September. So, this pilot will take place along I-45 between Dallas and Houston, using autonomously-driven class 8 trucks. Aurora hopes that the pilot will address underutilization in the shipping and logistics industry.

Furthermore, Aurora will be accelerating its development of the Aurora Driver with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company will leverage AWS’s proven infrastructure and unparalleled portfolio to further develop its scalable self-driving technology. In fact, the company is all-in on AWS for its machine learning training and cloud-based simulation workloads. Given all these, do you believe AUR stock will have more room to grow?

Uber Technologies

To sum up the list, we have the mobility service provider, Uber. Put simply, the company connects consumers with providers of ride services, merchants, and food delivery services as well as public transportation networks. Its segments include Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. Well, as some of you may be aware, Uber sold its AV business to Aurora last year.

That said, it does not mean that Uber has given up on the AV space. In fact, the company recognizes the possibility of autonomous vehicles dominating the automotive industry in the future. We saw Uber announcing a partnership with Motional earlier this month to launch autonomous deliveries for Uber customers. Motional will use its next-generation AV, the all-electric Hyundai IONIQ 5-based robotaxi to enable these autonomous deliveries.

On top of that, Uber also partnered with secure identity company Clear Secure (NYSE: YOU) this month. The partnership will integrate Uber’s ride platform directly into the CLEAR app’s “Home to Gate” feature. This means that CLEAR app users can use the feature and its data-driven insights to find out exactly when to leave for their flight and reserve an Uber ride ahead of time. All things considered, these are exciting times for the company. So, would UBER stock be on the top of your watchlist?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.