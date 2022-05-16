4 Top Momentum Stocks to Invest In Using Driehaus Strategy

Richard Herman Driehaus’ investing strategy can be used to choose the best momentum stocks with the “buy high and sell higher" theory. Investors with an appetite for high risk may apply this successful investment strategy that helped Richard Driehaus make a place in Barron’s All-Century Team.

To that end, stocks like Archer Daniels Midland ADM, Ryerson RYI, Veritiv VRTV and Lincoln Electric LECO have been selected as the momentum picks for the day using the Driehaus strategy.

A Detailed Look Into the Driehaus Strategy

Regarding the strategy, Driehaus once said: “I would much rather invest in a stock that’s increasing in price and take the risk that it may begin to decline than invest in a stock that’s already in decline and try to guess when it will turn around.” In line with this insight, the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) took into account the percentage 50-day moving average as one of the key criteria before creating a portfolio following Driehaus’ philosophy.

It is calculated by dividing the numerator (month-end price minus 50-day moving average of month-end price) by the 50-day moving average of the month-end price. Another momentum indicator — positive relative strength — has also been included in this strategy. A positive percentage 50-day moving average indicates that the stock is trading at a price higher than its 50-day moving average level, indicating an uptrend.

Additionally, AAII found that Driehaus primarily focuses on strong earnings growth rates and impressive earnings projections to pick potential outperformers. Companies with a strong history of beating estimates are also given importance in this strategy, which was made to provide better returns over the long term.

Screening Parameters

In order to make the strategy more profitable, we have considered only those stocks that have a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a Momentum Score of A or B. Our research shows that stocks with a Style Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy), offer the best upside potential.

• Zacks Rank equal to #1

No matter whether the market is good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

• Last 5-year average EPS growth rates above 2%

Strong EPS growth history ensures improving business

• Trailing 12-month EPS growth greater than 0 and industry median

Higher EPS growth compared to the industry average indicates superior earnings performance

• Last four-quarter average EPS surprise greater than 5%

Solid EPS surprise history indicates better price performance

• Positive percentage change in 50-day moving average and relative strength over 4 weeks

Positive percentage change in 50-day moving average and relative strength signal uptrend

• Momentum Score equal to or less than B

A favorable momentum score indicates that it is ideal for taking advantage of the momentum with the highest probability of success.

These few parameters have narrowed down the universe of over 7,743 stocks to only 12.

Here are four of the 12 stocks:

Archer Daniels Midland is one of the leading producers of food and beverage ingredients as well as goods made from various agricultural products. Archer Daniels Midland has a Momentum Score of B. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for ADM is 22.3%, on average.

Ryerson is a services company that processes and distributes metals. Ryerson has a Momentum Score of A. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise is 38.2%, on average, for RYI.

Veritiv engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. Veritiv has a Momentum Score of A. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for VRTV is 60.7%, on average.

Lincoln Electric is a full-line manufacturer and reseller of welding and cutting products. Lincoln Electric has a Momentum Score of B. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise is 12.1%, on average, for LECO.

