4 Top Investment Bank Stocks to Buy From the Prospering Industry

Industry Description

The Zacks Investment Bank industry consists of firms that provide financial products and services that include advisory-based financial transactions to corporations, governments and financial institutions across the globe. These initially started as partnership firms focused on initial public offerings (IPOs), secondary market offerings, brokerage and mergers and acquisitions (M&As). Gradually these companies have evolved into providers of various other services, including securities research, proprietary trading and investment management. Therefore, the industry players work mainly through three product segments — investment banking (which comprises M&As, advisory services and securities underwriting), asset management and trading and principal investments (which consists of proprietary and brokerage trading).

4 Major Trends of Investment Bank Industry to Keep an Eye on

Investment Banking Business Looks Promising: M&A and restructuring activities have been witnessing healthy momentum since June 2020-end. The uptrend is likely to continue in the near term on the resumption of normal business, excess cash levels, companies’ appetite for bolstering scale and market share and solid economic growth. Heightened IPO activities and follow-on equity issuances, driven by solid equity markets performance, along with decent debt markets performance (despite the Federal Reserve indicating hawkish stance), are likely to persist. Thus, solid underwriting and advisory businesses are expected to keep supporting investment banks’ financials.



Consolidation is the Way Forward: The tough operating backdrop that the industry players faced in the pre-pandemic era seems to have made way for solid consolidation efforts. The need to strengthen product offerings in new markets (both domestic and international), along with technological advancement and revenue diversification, is keeping investment banks on the toes. Instead of starting from scratch, the companies are taking advantage of solid liquidity position to partner/acquire providers of such products and services.



Trading Continues to ‘Normalize’: Client activity in the trading business largely depends on the prevalent macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions. While the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent mayhem had resulted in extreme market volatility, things have been normalizing since the second quarter of 2021. So, the trading business, which grew exponentially amid the pandemic, is not likely to witness similar performance in the near term. Nonetheless, substantial cash in the hands of investors is expected to lead to decent growth in trading revenues, which will continue supporting investment banks’ top line.



Technological Upgrades: Innovative trading platforms, investments in technology and advertising are likely to support the overall operations of investment banks. The industry players are emphasizing on attracting and retaining the best talent for building a leadership team and spending on technology to support clients with the development of infrastructure and new platforms. Thus, given these efforts, investment banks are likely to face increasing technology-related costs, thereby hurting the bottom-line growth.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Rosy Prospects

The Zacks Investment Bank industry is a 17-stock group within the broader Zacks Finance sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #9, which places it in the top 4% of more than 250 Zacks industries.



The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates bright near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.



The industry’s positioning in the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of a stellar earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are gradually building up confidence in this group’s earnings growth potential. Over the past year, the industry’s earnings estimates for the current year have moved 9.5% upward.



Before we present a few stocks that you may want to consider on the back of favorable industry trends, let’s take a look at the industry’s recent stock market performance and valuation picture.

Industry Outperforms Sector and S&P 500

The Zacks Investment Bank industry has outperformed its sector and the S&P 500 over the past year. While the stocks in the industry have collectively gained 24.8%, the S&P 500 composite has rallied 15.2% and the Zacks Finance sector jumped 17%.

One-Year Price Performance

Industry Valuation

One might get a good sense of the industry’s relative valuation by looking at its price-to-tangible book ratio (P/TBV), which is commonly used for valuing banks because of large variations in their earnings results from one quarter to the next.



The industry currently has a trailing 12-month P/TBV of 3.63X, above the median level of 2.44X, over the past five years. This compares with the highest level of 3.90X and the lowest level of 1.35X over this period. However, the industry is trading at a discount when compared with the market at large, as the trailing 12-month P/TBV ratio for the S&P 500 is 16.97X and the median level is 11.57X.

Price-to-Tangible Book Ratio (TTM)



As finance stocks typically have a lower P/TBV ratio, comparing investment banks with the S&P 500 may not make sense to many investors. But a comparison of the group’s P/TBV ratio with that of the broader sector ensures that the group is trading at a decent discount. The Zacks Finance sector’s trailing 12-month P/TBV ratio of 4.58X and the median level of 3.69X for the same period are above the Zacks Investment Bank industry’s respective ratios.

Price-to-Tangible Book Ratio (TTM)

4 Investment Banks Worth Betting on

Morgan Stanley: This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock operates as an investment banking, securities and investment management company globally. Based in New York, the key reason for Morgan Stanley’s earnings stability is its business diversification.



MS has been undertaking several initiatives to restructure operations with a goal to increase reliable revenue sources. The company’s strategic expansion efforts, including the buyouts of Eaton Vance, E*Trade Financial and Shareworks, are steps in this direction.



Though steadily increasing expenses and relatively low rates make us apprehensive, a strong balance sheet and investment-grade long-term credit ratings from leading credit rating agencies are likely to continue supporting growth. Also, the company’s robust capital deployments reflect a solid liquidity position and will keep enhancing shareholder value.



With a market cap of $186.8 billion, Morgan Stanley is expected to continue benefiting from its scale and business expansion efforts. Its shares have soared 40.3% over the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has moved up 4.1% to $7.70 over the past 30 days.

Price and Consensus: MS



Charles Schwab: Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Charles Schwab provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody and financial advisory services. It remains focused on enhancing trading revenues. For this, SCHW continues to undertake several efforts, including lowering trading commission to zero and reducing trading fees on several other products. These initiatives, aimed at building a client base and acquiring TD Ameritrade, are likely to lead to further improvement in trading income.



The company’s net interest margin is expected to remain strained because of relatively lower rates. Yet, aggressive efforts to fortify its client base in advisory solutions and the acquisitions of USAA’s Investment Management Company, Wasmer, Schroeder & Company, LLC and Motif’s technology and intellectual property have bolstered Schwab's position and helped diversify revenues.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has moved 3.4% north to $3.91 over the past month. The stock, presently carrying a Zacks Rank of 2, has surged 64.6% over the past year. It has a market cap of $166.5 billion.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Price and Consensus: SCHW



Interactive Brokers: This Zacks Rank #1 company operates as an automated global electronic market maker and broker. The company, based in Greenwich, CT, specializes in routing orders, besides executing and processing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds and mutual funds on more than 135 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide.



Since its inception, Interactive Brokers has been chiefly focusing on developing proprietary software to automate broker-dealer functions, which has resulted in steady top-line improvement. Also, innovative products and the acquisition of the retail unit of Folio Investments are expected to strengthen the company’s position in the online brokerage space.



Though rising expenses act as a deterrent, the company continues to explore opportunities in the emerging markets of Taiwan, Mexico and India to diversify its operations and gain revenue stability. Further, the company has received authorization from the Central Bank of Ireland to set up a new entity in the nation. In December 2020, Interactive Brokers said that given the rapid growth of its European business, it “expects to expand its staffing substantially over the next year.”



Shares of the company, which has a market cap of $30.5 billion, have rallied 1.4% over the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ongoing-year earnings has moved 4.9% north to $3.67 for 2022 in the past 30 days.

Price and Consensus: IBKR



Evercore: This Zacks Rank #1 company is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. It also offers wealth management services. It operates from its offices and affiliates in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.



Evercore generates the majority of revenues from its investment banking business. Efforts to boost its client base in advisory solutions and geographical expansion initiatives continue to support revenue growth. Stabilization of the macro-economic backdrop, resilient market conditions, relatively low-interest rates and widespread availability of financing are likely to keep the M&A momentum going in the upcoming quarters.



Though steadily rising operating expenses and negligible revenue generation from wealth management business are concerns, Evercore maintains a solid balance sheet and liquidity position. Moreover, the company has consistently enhanced shareholders’ value with steady capital deployment activities.



EVR has a market cap of $5 billion. Over the past year, shares of the company have rallied 10.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ongoing-year earnings has moved 6.2% north to $13.94 over the past 30 days.

Price and Consensus: EVR

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.