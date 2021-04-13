4 Top Health Care Stocks To Watch Right Now

Are These Best Health Care Stocks To Buy In The Stock Market Today?

Health care is something that everyone needs at some point in their lives. Therefore, there are always opportunities for investors in health care stocks. It doesn’t take a genius to guess that the sector is home to some of the best-performing stocks in the stock market throughout the pandemic. With new scientific innovations, continuous investment into research and development, and a resurging global economy, the health care sector continues to bring rewards to investors.

For instance, we have biotech companies such as Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) which gained support from GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) to manufacture up to 60 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in March. Also, there’s Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RUBY) which deals with cancer treatment and autoimmune diseases. Both companies performed exceptionally well over the past year. On one hand, Novavax multiplied in value by almost tenfold. On the other, Rubius Therapeutics quadrupled in value over the past year. Health care stocks are getting a lot of attention these days, thanks in large part to the global pandemic. On top of that, health care is relatively recession-proof. Patients that require treatment will spend on treatment even if it means cutting back on discretionary items. With all that said, do you have these top health care stocks on your watchlist?

Best Health Care Stocks To Watch Right Now

Moderna Inc

Moderna is an mRNA vaccine company that has been one of the biggest winners in the healthcare sector. The company is one of the first in the world to receive the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its coronavirus vaccine. In addition, its mRNA science is also contributing to the development of new drugs in the foreseeable future. For example, Moderna is developing therapeutics for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, and cardiovascular diseases.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

On Monday, contract drugmaker Rovi revealed that it will be making active ingredients for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, extending an existing agreement to bottle the vaccine. Moderna has said it will make at least 700 million doses of vaccine in 2021, including from plants in Europe and the United States. The company is not resting on its laurels and is actively expanding its operations to battle the global pandemic. On the note of countries accepting its vaccines, the United Kingdom has become the latest country to roll out Moderna’s vaccines last week.

Furthermore, the company also highlighted the publication of antibody persistence data out of 6 months following the second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. This gives the company and investors confidence in the protection provided by its vaccines. Hence, with so many developments around the company, would you buy MRNA stock?

Celcuity Inc

Celcuity is a clinical-stage biotech company with the goals of extending the lives of cancer patients. It aims to achieve this by pursuing an integrated companion diagnostic (CDx) and therapeutic strategy. In detail, Celcuity’s CELsignia diagnostic platform analyzes live patient tumor cells to identify new groups of cancer patients likely to benefit from targeted therapies. With this strategy, the company is driven to help patients receive the drugs best able to extend their lives. For those who are on the lookout for the next big thing in health care, this could be worth looking at. Celcuity’s shares surged by 29% on Monday after its latest deal.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

In detail, the company struck a licensing deal with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) for a breast cancer treatment candidate. This allows Celcuity exclusive rights to the drug known as gedatolisib. The drug has shown promise in 103 patients in early-stage testing, Celcuity said in a news release. Gedatolisib is being tested as a treatment for patients whose breast cancer is tied to estrogen receptors. That covers about 70%-80% of breast cancers in the U.S. Could this deal be the precursor to bigger things to come with Celcuity? If you believe so, do you think CELC stock has a long runway ahead?

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc

Next on the list is another biotech company that’s making the headlines, Taysha Gene. It is a gene therapy company that focuses on developing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies. The company believes that a world where monogenic central nervous system diseases can be eradicated and are within reach. Investors seem to be optimistic about the company as the stock rose by about 18% during Monday’s trading. This optimism is likely attributed to the recent acquisition of rights.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

On Monday, Taysha Gene Therapies acquired exclusive worldwide rights to a clinical-stage AAV9 Gene Therapy Program. This is for the treatment of Giant Axonal Neuropathy, a rare and severe neurodegenerative disease. As of today, there are no treatments for giant axonal neuropathy. Should this treatment candidate turn out to be effective, the company could be looking at considerable upside. Could this make TSHA stock worth watching now?

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

Last but not least, we have Regeneron. It is one of the leading biotechnology companies that develop medicines for serious diseases. Regeneron’s proprietary VeluciSuite technology could accelerate and improve the traditional drug development process. With multiple FDA-approved products already in the locker along with several candidates in the pipeline, Regeneron has been boasting decent returns over the past few years. Although the company’s shares have been trading sideways for the past year, its recent weakness could be a buying opportunity for investors considering the upside of the company.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

Furthermore, the company announced on Monday that it will request the FDA to allow its COVID-19 antibody therapy to be used as a preventive treatment. The therapy is already in use to treat adults with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 and children at least 12 years of age who have tested positive. Also, new phase 3 trial data shows that a single shot of Regeneron’s COVID-19 antibody cocktail was able to prevent symptoms in 81% of infected individuals.

Not only that, but the company also said people who were symptomatic were able to resolve their symptoms, on average, two weeks faster than those who received placebo. So with this exciting news surrounding the company, would you consider adding REGN stock to your watchlist?

