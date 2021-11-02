4 Top Health Care Stocks For Your November 2021 Watchlist

Do You Have These Top Health Care Stocks On Your Watchlist Right Now?

As investors look for the top stocks to buy in the stock market today, the relevance of an industry to our daily lives plays an important factor. Health care stocks will likely be as relevant as it is today a decade from now. After all, people seek medical attention for various reasons. Whether it is a life-threatening disease or a motor vehicle accident, we would need health care providers to come to our aid. For most parts, it serves to improve our quality of life so that we can live our lives to the fullest.

Now that we are still facing one of the most severe pandemics the world has ever seen, the importance of health care could not be understated. Due to this catastrophic development, health care companies have been in the limelight. Earlier today, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) reported its third-quarter financials. Revenue for the quarter was $24.1 billion, reflecting 130% operational growth. Impressively, vaccines contributed more than half of that revenue. Separately, news such as the U.S. rolling out vaccines by Pfizer and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) for children aged 5 to 11 continues to attract the attention of investors. With that in mind, here is a list of the top health care stocks in the stock market this week.

Best Health Care Stocks To Watch This Month

Intuitive Surgical

So, let us start the list with the surgical robotics company, Intuitive Surgical. In detail, it develops, manufactures, and markets the da Vinci surgical system and Ion endoluminal system. Besides that, it also provides a comprehensive suite of services, training, and education programs. Within the surgical robotics space now, ISRG stock would be one of the top picks among investors. It has risen more than 55% over the past year.

Last month, the company announced its third-quarter business update. Worldwide da Vinci procedures increased approximately 20% year-over-year. Also, the company shipped 336 da Vinci Surgical Systems for the quarter, an increase of 72% compared with 195 in the prior year’s quarter. Naturally, the company’s revenue also grew to $1.40 billion, representing an increase of 30% year-over-year. Overall, Intuitive appears to be firing on all cylinders to end the year on the high.

It is worth noting that there were also some executive leadership changes moving forward. Intuitive has created two new functional organizations, Strategy and Growth, and Global Business Services. Mr. Marshall Mohr will be assuming the role of Executive Vice President of Global Business Services. Meanwhile, Mr. Dave Rosa will assume the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy & Growth Officer. These strategic moves reflect the company’s growth and plans for advancing minimally invasive care globally. Given these considerations, would you add ISRG stock to your watchlist?

Ocugen

Another health care company on the rise lately would be Ocugen. This is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing gene therapies to cure blind diseases. In light of the pandemic, it has also been developing a vaccine for COVID-19 along with Bharat Biotech. OCGN stock has more than doubled its value over the past month.

Last week, the company announced that it has submitted an Investigational New Drug application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to evaluate its COVAXIN™ as a vaccine candidate outside the U.S. The Phase 3 trial conducted in India by Bharat Biotech showed a result of 93.4% efficacy against severe COVID-19 disease. In addition, the efficacy against symptomatic patients was 77.8% and 63.6% against asymptomatic disease.

Investors appear to be optimistic regarding the vaccine candidate’s chance of securing emergency use listing (EUL) from the World Health Organization. Should it materialize, this would be an important milestone for the vaccine. All things considered, would OCGN stock be worth watching now?

Novavax

Another top health care stock trending this week would be Novavax. The company is a clinical-stage vaccine company that specializes in recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Through its recombinant nanoparticle vaccine technology, it is able to produce candidates to respond to both known and newly emerging diseases. NVAX stock has risen more than 25% over the past week.

Yesterday, the company announced the completion of its rolling submission to Health Canada for authorization of its coronavirus vaccine candidate. Also, it has completed the submission of all data to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to support the final regulatory review of its dossier. So, the final step would be an invitation from the EMA to file for Conditional Marketing Authorization. The company and many investors alike believe that it will bring the first protein-based coronavirus vaccine to the world.

In fact, the vaccine has already been granted emergency use authorization (EUA) in Indonesia. It will be manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII) in India and marketed by SII in Indonesia under the brand name COVOVAX™. This could be the first of many authorizations that Novavax expects in the coming weeks for its vaccine globally. Given these exciting developments, would you consider NVAX stock a top health care stock to watch?

DexCom

To sum it up, we will be looking at a medical device company, Dexcom. Put simply, it focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. These are particularly for use by people with diabetes and by health care providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom Share. Impressively, DXCM stock has more than doubled its value within the past year.

Last Friday, the company provided us with its third-quarter earnings report. Dexcom posted revenue of $650.2 million, an increase of 30% year-over-year. Out of which, U.S. revenue grew by 23% and international revenue grew by 57%. Moreover, its GAAP net income was $70.9 million, or $0.71 per diluted share for the quarter. Overall, the company surpassed most analysts’ expectations and has caught the attention of many investors.

Dexcom continues to progress its goal of broadening access and advancing its leadership position in CGM-driven solutions. In light of this, it raised its full-year revenue guidance for 2021 to the range of $2.425 billion to $2.450 billion. Prospective investors will also be watching out for the upcoming launch of its highly anticipated Dexcom G7 system. With all these in mind, do you think DXCM stock will have more room to grow?

