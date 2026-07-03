4 Top Growth Stocks Worth Buying Under $100 Today

Key Points

Enovis is capitalizing on rising demand for joint replacements, with double-digit reconstructive growth, and Wall Street sees significant upside potential.

Insteel Industries benefits from infrastructure spending and booming data center construction, giving it durable growth drivers beyond the housing market.

Mueller Water Products and Proto Labs are leveraging essential infrastructure upgrades and manufacturing innovation to build resilient, long-term businesses.

10 stocks we like better than Mueller Water Products ›

Not every great investment story comes from a household name. Sometimes the best opportunities are found in overlooked industrial and healthcare companies quietly benefiting from long-term trends that could drive years of steady growth. Let's look at three of them today.

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1. Enovis

Enovis (NYSE: ENOV) makes orthopedic reconstruction implants and surgical instruments. This is the hardware that goes into shoulder, hip, and knee replacement procedures. That is a market with a long, demographic-driven runway: An aging U.S. population that is more active and less willing to live with joint pain than any prior generation.

What Enovis is doing right now is building its reconstructive segment at a pace that the Prevention & Recovery side of the business doesn't fully reflect in the stock price. Reconstructive sales grew 11% in Q1 2026 while full-year guidance for 4% to 6% organic growth was reaffirmed. The company completed the acquisition of LimaCorporate in 2024, adding a complementary hip and knee portfolio that broadens its geographic reach in Europe.

Eleven analysts cover Enovis with a Strong Buy consensus and an average price target of $42 -- roughly 91% above today's $22.

2. Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries (NYSE: IIIN) is the largest domestic manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction -- the pre-stressed strand that goes inside highway bridges, data center slabs, and commercial parking structures.

Roughly 90% of its revenue comes from nonresidential and infrastructure construction, which means Insteel's demand profile is shaped by government infrastructure spending and hyperscaler data center build-outs rather than the housing market most people associate with building materials.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act continues to disburse funds through 2027, and data center construction permits reached record levels in Q1 2026. Insteel reported Q2 sales that were up 7.5% year over year. This is a safe growth story that is getting told, which is precisely why the stock trades where it does.

3. Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products (NYSE: MWA) makes the valves, hydrants, and flow control systems that move water through municipal distribution networks. That is about as unsexy as industrial manufacturing gets, and it is also one of the most durable, non-cyclical businesses in the sector.

In Q2, Mueller posted net sales up 4.6% year over year and reaffirmed its full-year guidance. The real tailwind here is the $55 billion earmarked for water infrastructure in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which is funding the replacement of lead pipes and aging distribution mains across the country.

Beyond the federal tailwind, Mueller benefits from a structurally captive customer base. These are municipalities and townships that don't shop around for the cheapest valve when they're replacing critical water infrastructure; they buy from proven suppliers with long track records and established distribution relationships. Mueller has spent decades building exactly that kind of embedded position, which shows up in pricing power and margins that held up even through inflationary input cost pressures.

For investors seeking industrial exposure without the volatility of cyclical end markets, this ticker offers something rare and valuable in my opinion: a business whose demand is driven by necessity and funded by government mandates rather than discretionary capital budgets.

4. Proto Labs

Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) is a technology-enabled custom parts manufacturer that turns CAD files into machined, injection-molded, or 3D-printed components in days rather than weeks. That speed matters in industries like aerospace, medical devices, and robotics, where product development cycles are continually compressed.

The company is in the middle of a strategic pivot away from pure prototyping toward production-grade manufacturing for short-run customers, an addressable market that is multiples larger. At $80 and a market capitalization of $1.2 billion, Proto Labs is priced to reflect uncertainty around that transition rather than its outcome.

What gets overlooked in the prototyping-to-production narrative is that Proto Labs already has the customer relationships with engineers who used the platform to build prototypes, and are the same engineers who specify suppliers when a product moves to short-run production.

This means the company doesn't need to win new customers so much as deepen existing ones. That built-in conversion funnel is a significant advantage over competitors entering the short-run manufacturing space from scratch, where trust and a proven track record of quality are table stakes.

If management executes even moderately well on the pivot, the current $80 price will look like the market has mistaken a transition for a decline.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Proto Labs. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.