4 Top Electronics Stocks to Buy From a Prospering Industry

Aniruddha Ganguly Zacks
The Zacks Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is expected to benefit from increased capital spending on high-performance computing, advanced packaging and memory by semiconductor manufacturers. Rising need for data center, notebooks (due to coronavirus-induced remote working and learning) and gaming (user base has expanded due to lockdowns and shelter-in-place guidelines) is driving memory demand.

Entegris (ENTG), MKS Instruments (MKSI), Brooks Automation (BRKS) and Ultra Clean Technology (UCTT) are gaining from the above-mentioned trends. These companies provide solutions to semiconductor manufacturers and OEMs. Although weak smartphone demand has been a concern, strength in cloud & data center as well as gaming has been a key catalyst.


The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

