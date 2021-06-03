4 Top Electronics Stocks to Buy From a Prospering Industry
The Zacks Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is expected to benefit from increased capital spending on high-performance computing, advanced packaging and memory by semiconductor manufacturers. Rising need for data center, notebooks (due to coronavirus-induced remote working and learning) and gaming (user base has expanded due to lockdowns and shelter-in-place guidelines) is driving memory demand.
Entegris (ENTG), MKS Instruments (MKSI), Brooks Automation (BRKS) and Ultra Clean Technology (UCTT) are gaining from the above-mentioned trends. These companies provide solutions to semiconductor manufacturers and OEMs. Although weak smartphone demand has been a concern, strength in cloud & data center as well as gaming has been a key catalyst.
