4 Top E-Commerce Stocks To Watch In December 2021

The stock market has seen the rise of various industries over the past few years. Some of which greatly benefitted from the global pandemic that has kept people in their homes for long durations. An example of this would be e-commerce stocks that have been gaining popularity over the years. That said, the industry has been booming even before the coronavirus pandemic crisis. The idea of hassle-free shopping by clicking on a few buttons is just too enticing for shoppers. Furthermore, the pandemic has addressed whatever doubts that people had with e-commerce as many were forced to make purchases online. Since then, the adoption of e-commerce has skyrocketed.

For instance, Southeast Asia’s leading ride-hailing and food delivery firm Grab (NASDAQ: GRAB) said this week that it is acquiring Malaysian supermarket chain Jaya Grocer. This appears to be part of Grab’s plan to scale up its grocery delivery business. Elsewhere, Latin American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) announced the acquisition of Redelcom earlier this week. Redelcom is a Chilean payment services provider of high-tech point-of-sale terminals focusing on small businesses. With that, MercadoLibre seems to be taking interest in smaller upcoming names in the region. Safe to say, the e-commerce space does not lack exciting developments for consumers and investors alike. With that said, here is a list of top e-commerce stocks to watch in the stock market now.

Best E-commerce Stocks To Watch In December 2021

Amazon.com

First, on the list, we have the global e-commerce giant, Amazon. With the massive scale and reach of its online shopping division, Amazon is often the first to come to mind when thinking about e-commerce companies. In addition, it provides services such as advertising to sellers. Amazon’s vast operations also include cloud computing and video streaming, among others.

Last month, the company announced plans for three new operations facilities in Alabama. In conjunction with that, Amazon also celebrates the launch of its new fulfillment center that will support customers across the state. Hence, Amazon has now created more than 9,000 direct jobs statewide and invested more than $1 billion in Alabama infrastructure. Also, the fulfillment and transportation jobs support communities of all sizes and offer wages that are more than double the federal-state minimum.

Investors should also note that the company’s cloud services have been expanding rapidly. For instance, Amazon Web Services announced earlier this week the launch of the AWS Asia Pacific (Jakarta) Region. So, developers, startups, as well as governments can now run their applications and serve end-users from data centers located in Indonesia. These will leverage advanced AWS technologies to drive innovation. All things considered, is AMZN stock a buy right now?

eBay

Following that, we have another global e-commerce company, eBay. Essentially, the company’s technology allows sellers worldwide to offer their inventory for sale virtually anytime and anywhere. Its platforms are accessible through a traditional online experience, mobile devices, and its application programming interfaces. Notably, EBAY stock has risen more than 25% since the start of the year.

November was a month packed with exciting developments for eBay. For starters, it announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Sneaker Con’s authentication business. Sneaker Con is a leading sneaker authenticator with operations in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, and Germany. The acquisition is important for eBay as it has been critical to powering the company’s Authenticity Guarantee. In fact, more than 1.55 million sneakers have been authenticated globally on eBay in over a year.

Furthermore, the company also launched eBay Refurbished. This is a new destination where shoppers can discover refurbished items from brands like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Samsung, and Dyson. Also, there will be a one- or two-year warranty for all these products. Shoppers need not worry as there is a thorough vetting process that ensures every item meets eBay’s high-performance standards. Given these exciting developments, would you consider adding EBAY stock to your watchlist?

Target

Target is a general merchandise retailer offering a variety of products across several categories, including household essentials, food and beverage, and apparel. With over 1,900 stores in the nation, the company estimates that 75% of the U.S. population lives within 10 miles of a Target store. TGT stock has been up by over 30% just this year alone.

During the third quarter, Target recorded total revenue of $25.7 billion, an increase of 13.3% from the same period last year. One of the key contributors was digital sales, which grew 29% year-over-year. In fact, it’s worth pointing out that online sales has now risen to a commendable 17.6% of total sales. And this is arguably the fruits of Target’s labor in digital transformation.

In October, Target announced its limited-edition collection with the LEGO Group. In brief, the collection features a lifestyle assortment of joyful, colorful items. Certainly, the company was able to seize the opportunity to create something special for its customers ahead of the holiday season. With all these in mind, would you consider TGT stock as a top e-commerce stock to watch?

Global-E Online

To sum up the list, we have the Israel-based company, Global-E. Essentially, it provides an e-commerce platform that enables direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. This means that retailers and brands can increase their international traffic conversion and sales through the company’s platform. Impressively, GLBE stock has more than doubled its value over the past year.

Recently, the company announced that it will be acquiring Flow Commerce, a tech-based cross-border e-commerce software solution for emerging brands. This move would strengthen Global-E’s offering and capabilities as it allows the company to access additional addressable markets of small merchants. By leveraging Flow’s robust API-based tech, the company will be well-positioned to provide small merchants with a best-in-class solution.

On top of that, Global-E has also just come off a strong third quarter. During the quarter, the company posted a gross merchandise value of $352 million, an increase of 86% from the prior year’s quarter. Also, its revenue for the quarter was $59.1 million, up 77% year-over-year. All this is testament to the company’s strong business momentum as it continues to perform at record-breaking levels. Therefore, should you be keeping a close tab on GLBE stock now?

