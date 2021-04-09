4 Top Biotech Stocks To Watch Today

Could These Biotech Stocks Be The Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now?

You can’t deny that biotech stocks have and continue to receive a whole lot of attention from investors now. Accordingly, this is because of the current pandemic where biotech companies are continuously hailed as heroes. In particular, key coronavirus vaccine makers in the industry such as Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) have become household names by now. No doubt, investors have likely been chasing after emerging biotech stocks now in hopes of finding the next big name. For the most part, I don’t blame them. This is because biotech stocks are often the most active stocks on the stock market even now.

Take Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) for example. Both companies are emerging names in the coronavirus vaccine market now. Despite not having a vaccine on the market, both are looking at gains of over 930% in the past year. However, with great gains also comes great risks. On one hand, positive updates on any phase of the drug development process could send a company’s shares soaring. On the other hand, negative news could have the opposite effect.

Well, as we often say here at StockMarket.com, due diligence and proper research could help optimize your chances in this space. Having read till this point, you might be interested to invest in biotech stocks yourself. If that is the case, here are four in the spotlight now.

Best Biotech Stocks To Watch In April

Affimed NV

Affimed is a clinical-stage biotech company that is committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer. It does this by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors. The platform is versatile as it can be tailored to bispecific innate cell engagers to specific indications. AFMD stock currently trades at $9.93 as of 3:18 p.m. ET. Today, the stock rallied by over 23% upon the company’s latest press release.

In detail, Affimed announced positive initial clinical data from an investigator-sponsored study. The study evaluates cord blood-derived natural killer cells pre-complexed with Affimed’s innate cell engager AFM13. All four patients experienced significant disease reduction, with two complete responses and two partial responses. In the study, there were also no observed events of cytokine release syndrome or neurotoxicity syndrome.

This ultimately demonstrates encouraging initial safety and efficacy data. Additionally, these initial results would indicate that AFM13 may have the potential to help natural killer cells target and destroy cancer cells. Given the immense potential, the company will continue developing this treatment. With that being said, would you consider AFMD stock worth watching?

Greenwich Lifesciences Inc.

Greenwich is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of its lead candidate, GP2. GP2 is an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery. GLSI stock has been up by over 50% since the start of the month and currently trades at $54.24 as of 3:16 p.m. ET. Investors seem to be responding to the company’s press release on its GP2 clinical trial.

Basically, the company announced the abstract results of the final 5-year immune response data of its Phase IIb clinical trial. Its GP2 immunotherapy provides a robust immune response in metastatic breast cancer recurrences. In essence, potent immune response data support the previously reported clinical outcome of 0% metastatic breast cancer recurrences over 5 years of follow-up.

Impressively, the broad-based immune response also suggests that GP2 and Herceptin-based products may have the potential to treat other HER2 1-3+ expressing cancers. Time will tell if Greenwich can make the most out of this development. Given the exciting developments surrounding the company, will you consider adding GLSI stock to your watchlist?

Read More

Moderna Inc.

Moderna is a mRNA vaccine company that has been one of the biggest winners in the biotech sector. The company is one of the first in the world to have its coronavirus vaccine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). Impressively, it is not resting on its laurels as Moderna has been studying the prospects of utilizing its revolutionary mRNA technology to treat cancer as well. MRNA stock currently trades at $141.43 as of 3:15 p.m. ET and has been up by over 300% in the last year.

Earlier this week, the company highlighted the publication of antibody persistence data out to 6 months following the second dose of its vaccine. The study analyzed 33 healthy adult participants in the Phase 1 study of the coronavirus vaccine at 6 months. As detected by three distinct serologic assays, antibodies elicited by the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine persisted through 6 months after the second dose. Given this uplifting news, it would help overcome the global pandemic and increase trust towards Moderna’s vaccine.

The company has also been ramping up the production of its vaccine. Last month, it announced that it had shipped its 100 millionth dose of coronavirus vaccine to the U.S. government. With such exciting prospects, will you consider adding MRNA stock to your portfolio?

Celcuity Inc.

Topping off our list today is clinical-stage biotechnology company, Celcuity Inc. In brief, the company’s core focus is extending the lives of cancer patients. The company pursues this goal via an integrated companion diagnostic and therapeutic strategy. Particularly, Celcuity’s CELsignia diagnostic platform analyzes live patient tumor cells.

In turn, this helps Celcuity identify new groups of cancer patients that could benefit from targeted therapies. With this business strategy, Celcuity believes it is uniquely positioned to provide cancer patients with curated cancer therapeutics. For investors looking to bet on cancer research, CELC stock would be one to consider. This seems to be the case today with CELC stock posting gains during Friday’s trading over 58%. Currently, shares of CELC are trading at $20.36 as of 3:15 pm E.T.

For some context, investors are likely reacting to news of Celcuity’s latest collaboration with Pfizer. Namely, the company is now in a global licensing agreement with Pfizer, giving Celcuity the rights to gedatolisib (the drug). Why is this important? Well, the drug is currently in clinical development for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Thanks to this agreement, Celcuity now has a worldwide license to develop and commercialize gedatolisib. In theory, should Celcuity manage to make the most of this, I could see CELC stock continue to flourish. To this end, would you consider investing in CELC stock now?

