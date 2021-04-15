4 Top Biotech Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Today

Are These The Best Biotech Stocks To Buy In 2021?

Biotech stocks have been a hot topic among investors now and this has translated into the stock market. Many of the biotechnology companies are developing drug candidates that could ultimately address multibillion-dollar markets. While the biotech space could definitely bring in high-reward investments, investors need to know the risks that come with it. No question, market catalysts are important for investors to monitor, but they are even more important for biotech stock investors. And what do I mean by that?

Looking for the best biotech stocks to buy involves different metrics of assessment like the rest of the market. In many cases, biotech earnings reports aren’t the lightning rod for huge price swings. Instead, these biotech stocks typically tend to ebb and flow on clinical data releases and regulatory approval decisions. And these are arguably far more important for gauging biotechnology firms’ developments.

With the current pandemic magnifying the needs of healthcare, funds are being allocated to research and development more than ever now. While most attention has been given to companies working on COVID-19 vaccine and drugs, biotech companies working on other diseases are thriving as well. After all, there are still many diseases that have no treatment as of late. With all that being said, do you have these companies on your list of top biotech stocks to buy?

Top Biotech Stocks To Buy [Or Sell] Right Now

Moderna Inc

First on the list would be the poster child of biotech, Moderna. With vaccines rolling out globally, most people would be aware of its company’s presence in this space. The company is one of the first in the world to receive the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its coronavirus vaccine. In addition, its mRNA science is also contributing to the development of new drugs in the foreseeable future. For example, Moderna is developing therapeutics for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, and cardiovascular diseases.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

With news of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) vaccine showing side effects and usage being halted, this has benefitted companies such as Moderna. On top of that, the company updated on Tuesday that its vaccine generated antibodies against the mutation first discovered in South Africa. The company tested two updated vaccines. Both shows increased levels of antibodies against viral mutations in mice.

It claims that the combination approach leads to the “broadest level of immunity”. Since the start of April, the company’s share price has surged by over 25%. With overall positive sentiments around the company, would you invest in MRNA stock now?

[Read More] Best Stocks To Buy Now? 4 Electric Vehicle Stocks To Watch Amid The EV Boom

CureVac BV

Next, we have the German biotech company, CureVac. The company is a leading global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, striving to create transformative medicines to protect people’s lives. The company’s pipeline focuses on three areas: cancer immunotherapy, prophylactic vaccines, and protein-based therapies. With vaccines still being the hot topic globally, it does not come as a surprise that the company is thriving as well. Over the past year, the company’s share price has gained over 80%. The stock now trades at $102.61 upon Wednesday’s closing bell.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

In March, the company brought more positive news to consumers and investors alike. It announced that it has entered an agreement with Celconic Group to manufacture over 100 million doses of CureVac’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate. CureVac reaffirms an expected output capacity of its broad European manufacturing network of up to 300 million doses in 2021.

On top of that, there is news of the company receiving the European Union approval for its COVID-19 vaccine as early as May. This is sooner than the expected date. It might be worth mentioning that there was also a deleted tweet from Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. He speculated last Friday that the vaccines are a few months away from regulatory approvals. So, with such developments around the horizon, would you be on the lookout for CVAC stock?

Read More

Nurix Therapeutics Inc

Nurix Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on treating cancer and other challenging diseases. It uses its DELigase, an integrated discovery platform to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases. Nurix’s drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibits the natural function of E3 ligases to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. The company’s stock has been trading sideways since the start of the year. However, it should not go unnoticed that the stock has risen over 50% in value since debuting on the stock market in July last year.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

On Tuesday, the company announced its first-quarter financial results for 2021 and its corporate update. Revenue for the 3 months ended February 28, 2021, saw an increase of 72% from to the same fiscal quarter in 2020. The increase was primarily due to the expansion of the collaboration with Sanofi.

In addition, the company is also part of a collaboration sponsored by Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), a leading funder of pediatric cancer research. They aim to develop a drug to potentially treat aggressive childhood cancers. Nurix will provide its extensive expertise in E3 ligases and the use of its proprietary DNA encoded library. With all these in mind, could NRIX stock be a discount at this price?

[Read More] Good Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 4 Bank Stocks Making Headlines

Ocugen Inc

Last on the list, Ocugen. For those unfamiliar, it is traditionally a biotech company that focuses on developing cures for blindness diseases. The company’s pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases. However, the onset of COVID-19, allows the company to expand its product offerings. Ocugen has been working endlessly to advance the development of COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin with partner Bharat Biotech.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

On top of that, Bharat Biotech is also confident that together with Ocugen, they would develop a plan to bring Covaxin to the U.S. market soon. Hence, in the long run, this could potentially benefit Ocugen.

It is also worth mentioning that John Paul Gabriel has been appointed as Senior Vice President for the manufacturing and supply chain on Wednesday. This would be a boost in leadership for the company as his resume speaks for itself. Mr. Gabriel has held leadership positions in known companies such as Sanofi SA, Pfizer Inc, and most recently Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. The company clearly shows ambitions and clear plans moving forward. Considering all these, would you add OCGN stock to your watchlist?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.