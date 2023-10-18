4 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Now

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have driven the market in 2023 and for good reason. There are billions of dollars being invested in new hardware and software technologies that could change how we live and work.

But not every company will succeed in AI. The winners will have products that AI makes better, and that's what Travis Hoium covers in this video.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Oct. 13, 2023. The video was published on Oct. 16, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Adobe

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Adobe wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 16, 2023

Travis Hoium has positions in Dropbox, Shopify, and Spotify Technology. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe, Nvidia, Shopify, and Spotify Technology. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $420 calls on Adobe and short January 2024 $430 calls on Adobe. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.