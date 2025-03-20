4 Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

The marketwide correction was fueled by the hefty selling of artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. However, I think most of that selling is over, and it's time to start considering which stocks are primed for a strong bull run.

I've got four stocks pinpointed that could be monster winners throughout 2025 as investors recover from this stock market correction, and each looks like a top stock to buy right now.

Taiwan Semiconductor is a critical supplier

The four stocks I'm watching that are primed to go on a bull run are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). All four companies are on the supply side of the AI arms race and provide the computing muscle necessary to create and run these powerful AI models.

I'll start with Taiwan Semiconductor, as it's a critical supplier to the other three.

Nvidia, AMD, and Broadcom don't have the ability to manufacture their own chips. Instead, they design the chips and have Taiwan Semiconductor manufacture them on their behalf. Because these three compete against each other to some degree, Taiwan Semi is in a great neutral position to benefit from whoever is winning the AI arms race at the moment. However, it also caps its high-end potential if one of the companies runs away with it (like Nvidia has been doing).

Regardless, this position gives TSMC's management an unparalleled vision of the future in terms of chip demand. Management has a very bullish outlook, as it expects AI-related chip revenue to grow at a 45% compound annual rate over the next five years. That's monster growth considering how strong the AI market has been over the past few years, but it also points to this sell-off being a blip on the radar of an otherwise unstoppable trend.

The battle for AI hardware supremacy is ongoing

Nvidia, AMD, and Broadcom are competing against each other to get the AI hyperscalers to outfit their data centers with their technology to train AI models. Nvidia has been the clear-cut winner here, with its revenue increasing at a rapid pace quarter after quarter. The first quarter of fiscal year 2026 looks no different, with Nvidia's revenue expected to rise 65%.

This growth is fueled by the insatiable demand for Nvidia's next-generation Blackwell architecture, which provides massive performance boosts in AI training and inference.

AMD hasn't fared well against Nvidia in the AI arms race and has only been used as an alternative to Nvidia's GPUs, so its clients aren't locked into a single provider. This has caused AMD's data center business to grow slower than Nvidia's, despite its much smaller size.

Company Data Center Revenue Data Center Growth Rate (YOY) Nvidia $35.6 billion 93% AMD $3.86 billion 69%

However, AMD is still growing at a healthy pace and is projected to grow revenue above 20% in both 2025 and 2026. This shows that even though AMD isn't an outright winner, it can still post respectable growth and is another stock that's slated for a bull run.

Lastly, Broadcom isn't as focused on computing hardware as AMD and Nvidia. However, it has a thriving segment for custom AI accelerators, which it calls XPUs. XPUs can outperform GPUs (graphics processing units), which Nvidia and AMD make, when the workload is set up properly. This makes them less useful when a more broad AI training situation is encountered, but they are incredibly useful for specific training tasks.

Currently, Broadcom has three companies using XPUs specifically designed for their clients' needs. Broadcom expects that the serviceable addressable market for XPUs will be in the range of $60 billion to $90 billion in 2027 alone. However, this figure doesn't include the four other clients that are getting their XPUs up and running, which will dramatically expand this opportunity.

Considering that Broadcom's revenue over the past year was $54.5 billion and AI revenue only made up $12.2 billion of that, Broadcom is expected to have dramatic growth throughout 2025 and beyond.

All four stocks are significantly cheaper than at the start of 2025

To further bolster these four investment cases, let's examine their forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to see how much they've gone on sale following the sell-off.

Taiwan Semiconductor stands out as the cheapest stock, and it is actually priced below the S&P 500, which trades at 20.5 times forward earnings. AMD trades at a discount to Broadcom and Nvidia, which makes sense considering its recent execution. However, it's priced around the same price as the S&P 500 index, which only grows at about a 10% pace per year, whereas AMD is projected to grow at a 20% pace.

Lastly, Broadcom and Nvidia have a premium valuation to the broader market, but their growth over the next few years is expected to be monstrous, so this premium is earned. All four of these stocks are primed for a bull run, and investors should scoop up shares before they all start back on their upward trajectory.

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2025

Keithen Drury has positions in Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

