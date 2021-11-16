4 Tips For Your Pandemic Holiday Budget

After more than a year and a half of pandemic life, we’re well acquainted with the new normal. While we’re preparing for a 2021 holiday season that will mimic last year’s in many ways, new anxieties have arisen such as vaccination concerns, travel hesitations and soaring prices on food and gas.

While you may be just beginning to think about holiday shopping, we’re already well into this holiday season when it comes to sales.

Last year, the holiday shopping season kicked off with Amazon Prime Day, which was postponed from its typical summer occurrence to mid-October. This year, Amazon started rolling out holiday-level deals even earlier, on Oct. 4. Promotions at other large retailers quickly followed.

That head start has stretched the holiday shopping season to nearly three months, compared to a “normal” year when holiday sales ramp up around mid-November. This extra time can be helpful if you like to plan ahead and have a well-prepared budget. But what if your finances have changed dramatically since the pandemic began?

Forbes Advisor talked to a few experts to help you make sense of the ways holiday shopping will be different this year—and how you can protect your wallet from the temptation to overspend.

Why Retailers Are Stretching the Season

Last year, much of the longer holiday shopping season was due to the need to spread out the process.

Stores limited capacity so customers and associates could keep physical distance in the aisles. And encouraging shoppers to buy early helped online retailers manage congestion in their warehouses.

This year, the focus is more on supply chain issues and inflation than crowding. The old standard of reserving blockbuster sale offers for Black Friday and Cyber Monday no longer works for many retailers—and it doesn’t work for many consumers, either.

As has been the story all year, production has been delayed due to everything from temporary factory closures to overloaded ports to driver shortages.

Many of this year’s sales campaigns remind us that we shouldn’t wait too long to buy gifts. “Many people have experienced shipping delays during the pandemic, and might want to order early to play it safe,” said Scott Rick, a marketing professor at the University of Michigan Ross School of Business.

Offering as much choice as possible throughout the season gives retailers a better chance of meeting your needs (which keeps you coming back again and again all year long).

Longer Shopping Season Can Exacerbate Stress

The outlook is bright for holiday spending, with the National Retail Federation anticipating the highest recorded holiday retail sales ever.

A survey by professional services provider PwC found that 75% of consumers plan to spend the same or more this holiday season than they did last year. The survey also found that households earning $150,000 or more will spend nearly double the holiday average for gifts, travel and entertainment.

But the economic recovery has been uneven, leaving some to thrive while others continue to pick up the pieces of lives interrupted by job loss or illness.

Each layer of uncertainty—from our health, to our finances and beyond—creates more and more anxiety for many of us. “When someone is anxious…they don’t make the best decisions,” said Maggie Baker, a psychologist and financial therapist and the author of “Crazy About Money: How Emotions Confuse Our Money Choices and What to Do About It.”

If you’re more than a month into the “official” holiday shopping season and feeling the stress, here are four ways to manage budgeting for the season.

4 Ways To Budget for This Extra-Long Holiday Shopping Season

If money is tight this year, you’re not precluded from enjoying the season—but you may need to adjust your budget. These strategies can help you adapt your holiday traditions for this second strange year.

1. Acknowledge That Things Are Different

Before embarking on any holiday planning or shopping, Baker recommends having a conversation with your family or friends about expectations for the season. Talk about what would make you feel better during a stressful time. The answers can help guide how much you can comfortably spend, and prevent misunderstandings with loved ones.

“It’s important to acknowledge that this is not going to be your normal Christmas,” Baker said.

She added that our reaction to negative elements in our life can be twice as strong as how we experience positive events. That negativity bias can put a damper on your holiday fun even if you’ve tried your best to keep things jolly.

2. Rethink Your Priorities

If your income changed during the pandemic, you may not have savings to dip into to finance your holiday fun. “If holiday spending is important to you, can you find ways to save in other parts of your budget and redirect this to your holiday spending goal?” said Amy Richardson, a CFP and Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Premium Planner.

Richardson said to look for ways to reduce spending, even temporarily, to free up extra cash. Call to try to renegotiate your cable or internet package, or turn to unused gift cards you might have on hand. If you have any credit card or debit card rewards available, you may be able to convert them to gift cards or get cash back.

It’s also a good time to look for phantom charges, advised Kevin Condon, senior vice president of deposit products at Bank of America—those recurring expenses you may have forgotten about after a free trial ends. Canceling those expenses, however small, can free up a little extra cash. If you use a budgeting app, it may identify recurring subscriptions for you; otherwise, take a look at your latest bank statement.

3. Adjust The Scale of Your Holiday Celebration

A miniature celebration may be enough to keep spirits bright through the winter. “Consider doing a secret Santa [exchange] this year instead of buying gifts for everyone,” Richardson said. “Agree on a spending limit, select a name and purchase one gift instead.”

If you’re unsure how to set limits that everyone will abide by, have a conversation that acknowledges how this year is different and talk about what this means practically. Some people in your circle may need a gentle reminder that not everyone can afford to participate at the same level.

“If you set some guardrails, it can be fun to live within those guardrails,” Condon said.

4. Look For Deals, but Don’t Get Overwhelmed

Obsessing over when you’ll get the very best deal can put you into a price-comparison tailspin—and it’s not likely to net you significant savings.

Rick noted that it’s hard to outsmart a retailer who seems like it offers a different “deal” each time you turn around. Try not to get too caught up in researching prices and purchasing options. Many of the tried and true money tips like making a list and sticking to your budget still apply here, he said, although leaning toward creative or utilitarian forms of gift giving certainly help too. A handmade gift or volunteering to help a relative around the house can show your gratitude just as well as a store-bought item can.

For online shopping, Richardson recommends installing browser extensions that will compare prices for you to help determine the best time to buy. As for in-store shopping, many retailers will match a better price if you can prove that another retailer is advertising it; some also offer generous price-adjustment windows during the holidays.

