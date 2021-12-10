4 Tips for Using Up Your 2021 FSA

Image source: Getty Images

The great thing about flexible spending accounts (FSAs) is that they allow you to save money for medical expenses in a tax-advantaged manner. When you put money into your savings account for healthcare expenses, you don't get any sort of tax break. But when you fund an FSA, your contributions to that account are tax free. This means if you put $1,000 into an FSA, the IRS won't tax you on $1,000 of your earnings.

But there's a definite drawback to using an FSA, and it's that you're required to commit to a yearly spending amount ahead of time. If you don't use up your balance by the time your plan year comes to an end, you risk forfeiting that leftover money.

Now some FSAs offer a little more flexibility in this regard. Some accounts give you a couple of extra months into the new year to rack up healthcare expenses against your balance, while others let you carry a certain dollar amount into your upcoming plan year. But if your FSA requires you to spend down your balance by Dec. 31, then the clock is most certainly ticking. Here are four tips for making the most of that money and not letting it go to waste.

1. Push up medical appointments

You may have medical appointments planned for early 2022. If you're able to tend to them sooner, you'll have a chance to use your remaining FSA funds to cover the cost of your copays. Similarly, if there are medical matters you've held off on dealing with, now may be a good time to schedule some appointments.

2. Renew prescriptions early

Your insurance company will generally make you wait a certain amount of time to renew a prescription. But you may be eligible to renew some of your medications before the new year arrives. Call your insurer and see what options you have. That way, you can pay your copays this year out of your FSA.

3. Get a spare pair of eyeglasses

If you wear eyeglasses regularly, you can't afford to have them break. But sometimes, all it takes is an innocent bout of clumsiness, and it's adios, ability to see. A better bet is to have a spare pair of prescription glasses on hand in case your main pair is rendered unwearable. You can use your FSA to cover the cost of prescription eyewear -- even if you happen to choose a higher-end frame for fashion purposes. Incidentally, you can use your money to purchase prescription sunglasses, too.

4. Load up on over-the-counter essentials

It's not just prescription medications that are FSA-eligible. Some over-the-counter medications can also be purchased with money in an FSA. Plus, there's a long list of medical supplies your FSA can pay for, like bandages, ointment, and even sunscreen. Check out FSA Store's list of over 4,000 products you can use your FSA for.

Don't give up that FSA money

Setting money aside to cover healthcare costs is a smart move. But the last thing you want is for that money to go to waste. Employ these tips to spend down your FSA balance in the coming weeks -- and avoid leaving so much as a penny behind.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2023

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2023, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.