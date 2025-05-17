4 Times When Spending Extra To Save Time Is Worth It, According to Rachel Cruze

Doing things yourself to save cash makes sense when you’re on a tight budget or working on goals like paying off debt. But if your financial situation supports it, having someone else do the work can give you more time to do enjoyable things like exercise or visit loved ones, and reduce your stress.

In a recent YouTube video, personal finance expert Rachel Cruze discussed four times she’s found it worth spending extra to save time and have more balance. She recommended considering these ideas once you’re debt-free with emergency savings.

House Cleaning Service

Cruze said hiring a house cleaner is great for reclaiming time, especially if you’ve got a busy schedule. She started with a monthly service and eventually moved to a weekly cleaning once her budget allowed for it.

According to Angi, you can expect to pay about $25 to $80 an hour for a house cleaner, depending on your house’s features and the level of cleaning. You might get a better deal if you set up more frequent cleanings or work with an individual cleaner.

While the cost might seem high, not needing to buy certain cleaning equipment and supplies anymore can help offset the expense. There’s also the satisfaction of having a clean home.

Lawn Care

Cruze discussed how ditching the lawn mower and hiring a professional gave her husband more time to enjoy Sundays with the family.

She said, “He still will do stuff for sure in the yard himself because he just likes it, but to get his time and energy back, it’s worth it.”

Besides saving yourself from doing a tiring outdoor chore, you wouldn’t have to worry about maintaining a mower or buying fuel. Plus, using a professional can pay off when a nice lawn improves your home’s curb appeal and market value.

Angi noted that Americans pay $123 on average for a lawn mowing visit, with yard size playing a major role. Try getting quotes from local landscaping companies and checking service marketplaces like Thumbtack and TaskRabbit, which might be cheaper.

Child Care

While you might already pay for child care when you’re working, Cruze said it was nice to have someone watch the kids occasionally at other times. You could use that time to run errands, go out with your partner or simply relax. A few options include hiring a babysitter, using a drop-in care center or sending your kids to special day programs.

Consider your budget since care costs widely vary. The Care.com 2025 Cost of Care Survey found that parents paid $21.07 an hour on average for an after-school babysitter. However, your location, the care arrangement and other factors will affect the cost.

Don’t just go with the cheapest care option. Carefully vet any person or care center so that you know your kids will be safe. You can also ask your loved ones for trusted child care recommendations.

Grocery Delivery

Cruze said, “This is one that I started during COVID, and I was using Instacart to do all my grocery deliveries.”

While she’s enjoyed saving time and avoiding stressful Costco runs, Cruze explained that cost concerns have led her to use delivery services less often. After all, you’re not only paying for delivery or subscription fees, but you also must account for tips and potentially higher prices.

To save some money, consider ordering directly from stores like Walmart and Kroger, which mentioned they don’t mark up prices online, and look for deals and coupons. You can also compare service fees and check about promotions that waive fees on orders above a certain amount.

