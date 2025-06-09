4 Things You Should’ve Learned About Your Money in May 2025, According to Suze Orman

May was a wake-up call for investors. If you found yourself panicking about the stock market, doubting your investments or second-guessing your financial decisions, you weren’t alone.

According to financial expert Suze Orman, May was also full of lessons that could shape your financial future moving forward. Here are four things you should’ve learned.

Stay Invested Through Market Volatility

When the stock market was taking a nosedive, many people wanted to pull out their money because of fear of seeing their investments lose value. However, the market surprised everyone in May. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended May in the green, with the best returns seen since 2023.

“If you are invested in the stock market, stay invested in the stock market as long as you know what you are invested in is good quality,” Orman said. The key is having a long-term horizon of at least five years and continuing to dollar-cost average into quality investments even in a shaky economy.

The Real Estate Market Is Shifting

May revealed massive changes in the housing market, with inventory levels rising dramatically.

“We’re kind of turning from a seller’s market to a buyer’s market,” Orman noted.

If you’re buying, don’t feel pressured to overstretch your budget just to get a home. “You can demand what you want. You can negotiate your price,” Orman said.

On the flip side, sellers need to be realistic. Overpricing a home in today’s market could mean lower chances of selling it.

Treasuries Are Still a Safe Bet

If you’re worried that U.S. treasuries are no longer safe, Orman is reminding you that “Treasurys are not going to go under. They just can’t, and they won’t.”

Interest rates are up on Treasurys because of what’s happening with the tariffs. She emphasized to stop listening to what tariffs are doing and keep buying the investments you want.

Consistency Beats Timing the Market

If you panic-sold your investments when the market was plummeting, you’re probably regretting it. And if you try to get in now, you’ll likely do it at a lot higher price. Orman recommended dollar-cost averaging instead of trying to time the market.

If you have $24,000 to invest, she recommended investing small amounts, say $1,000 or $2,000 a month. That way, you stay invested without trying to predict every market move.

The most important lesson of all is your mindset matters. Orman wants people to embrace the ups and downs of the market, because being an investor means sticking to your plan regardless of where the market goes. “Be an investor, not a trader,” she said.

