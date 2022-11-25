4 Things You Should Look for in a Bank Besides a High Interest Rate

For years, banks were notoriously stingy on the interest rate front. But that's changed a lot this year.

The Federal Reserve's recent interest rate hikes have been a mixed bag for consumers. On the one hand, they've led to higher borrowing rates across products like auto loans, HELOCs, and personal loans. On the other hand, they've led to higher interest rates in savings accounts as well as certificates of deposit (CDs).

Save: Click here to uncover a best-in-class savings account that can earn you 13x your bank

More: Check out our best online checking accounts of 2022

If you're looking for a new bank (or for your first bank account), you may be eager to find one that pays the most interest. And to be clear, it's a good idea to compare savings account and CD rates and see what interest you're able to snag.

But that's not the only factor you should consider. Here are some other key features to look for in a bank.

1. Reasonable fees

It's common for banks to charge an account maintenance fee that can sometimes be waived if you maintain a certain minimum balance. It's a good idea to find a bank that keeps this fee relatively low or makes it easy to get out of (such as imposing a reasonable balance to have it waived). The less you pay in fees, the more of your money you get to keep.

2. Great customer service

Whether you decide to do your banking at an online-only bank or at a physical one, it's important to have access to great customer service. That doesn't just mean friendly staff members -- it means knowledgeable people who can help you navigate issues and address any questions or concerns you might have. Steer clear of any bank that doesn't give you confidence in its customer service team -- even if that bank is offering up a generous interest rate on savings.

3. A convenient location

If you're opening an account at a physical bank, make sure the location is truly convenient for you. If the bank in question is right near your office but nowhere close to your apartment, and you work from home most of the time, it may not be the best fit. You might also consider favoring a bank with multiple branches in your area, as opposed to just one or two that are very spread out.

4. Accessible ATMs

We're not yet at the point of being a cashless society. And so you might have different reasons for needing access to cold, hard cash. It's important to find a bank with a solid network of ATMs. This is an especially important point to research if you'll be opening an account at an online bank (that bank might still have a network of ATMs in different locations, such as convenience stores, but it may be limited).

It's natural to want to chase the highest interest rate possible on the money you put into the bank. But don't neglect these other factors when making your decision. Interest rates can fluctuate over time, and there's the potential for them to drop down to minimal levels once more. So it's important to find a bank that serves your needs in multiple ways -- not just from an interest rate perspective.

These savings accounts are FDIC insured and could earn you up to 15x your bank

Many people are missing out on guaranteed returns as their money languishes in a big bank savings account earning next to no interest. Our picks of the best online savings accounts can earn you more than 15x the national average savings account rate. Click here to uncover the best-in-class picks that landed a spot on our shortlist of the best savings accounts for 2022.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Maurie Backman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.