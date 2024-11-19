4 Things You Need to Know Before You Buy Virtu Financial Stock

Virtu Financial, Inc. VIRT, a leading financial services company, is well poised to grow on the back of its diversified business and efficiency-improving efforts. Headquartered in New York, Virtu Financial has a market cap of $5.56 billion.

Its shares have returned 77.4% in the year-to-date period, outperforming both the industry and the S&P 500 Index. Over this timeframe, the industry and the S&P 500 Index have gained 15.8% and 23.9%, respectively.

Before buying the stock, here are four things that investors should know.

Undervalued: Despite recent price appreciation, the stock is currently trading at a discount. Its forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75X is below the industry average of 16.09X. The company's underlying fundamentals are comparatively strong, as evidenced by a Value Score of B. These positive factors are likely to help the company maintain its share growth trajectory and continue outperforming the industry, making it an excellent choice for your portfolio.

Financial Strength: It exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $701.4 million, much higher than its short-term borrowings of $128.8 million. Its operating cash flow increased 13% in the trailing 12-month period to $556 million. Its financial flexibility enables it to take shareholder-friendly moves. In 2023, Virtu Financial bought back shares worth around $210 million. In the third quarter of 2024, it returned $48 million through buybacks. It had around $479.3 million remaining under its share buyback authorization at the third-quarter end. Its dividend yield of 2.7% is higher than the industry average of 1.7%.

Strong Execution Services Unit: Virtu’s Execution Services segment has benefited significantly from the ITG acquisition, which diversified its revenue streams and strengthened its core technology offerings. Key products like POSIT Alert, Triton Valor EMS, and trading analytics have driven performance, with global equity execution for a top Asian asset manager highlighting its capabilities. In the first nine months of the year, the segment achieved over 9% revenue growth, reversing a three-year decline. Continued growth in average adjusted net trading income per day is expected to further enhance Virtu’s overall financial results.

Encouraging Estimates: Reflecting the positive sentiment around Virtu, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share has seen upward revisions. The consensus estimate for 2024 adjusted earnings for VIRT is currently pegged at $3.15 per share, indicating a 71.2% year-over-year surge. It beat earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 8%. The consensus estimate for 2024 revenues suggests 24.5% year-over-year growth.

Key Risk

However, there is one factor that investors should keep an eye on.

With the market stabilizing fast, Virtu Financial’s performance might suffer as it gains traction from market volatility. As such, it will have to depend further on its diversification efforts.

Nevertheless, we believe that a systematic and strategic plan of action will drive this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company’s growth in the long term. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

