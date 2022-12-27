4 Things to Look Forward to At Exchange 2023

The year is coming to a close, and Exchange 2023 is right around the corner. From February 5th – 8th, advisors and financial professionals will gather in Miami Beach, Florida to share expert insights, network, and help transform financial services from an industry into a community. Here are the top 4 things to look forward to at the event!

The Speakers

Last year’s iteration of Exchange was stacked with experts and industry leaders. 2023 looks to continue that trend with an incredible roster of the brightest minds in finance sharing their knowledge, experience, and unique perspectives on the challenges and realities that will be facing financial advisors in 2023.

This headliner this year is the legendary Ian Bremmer, president and founder of the Eurasia Group. Shaping Wealth founder Brian Portnoy will also be bringing his signature storytelling skills to Exchange. Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas will offer his wit and wisdom to the audience, along with an impressive roster of thought leaders and luminaries.

The Connections

After years of being cooped up and dealing with an ongoing pandemic, Exchange is the perfect opportunity to practice some of those dormant in-person networking skills. With a host of financial advisors, industry experts, thought leaders, and power brokers expected to be on hand, Exchange is shaping up to be the networking event of the year.

This is an ideal opportunity to put yourself out there and find the connections and partnerships that could shape the future of your firm.

The Podcasts

Articles and TV appearances have their place, but the podcast has arguably become on of the most important tools for delivering information, entertainment, and even breaking news. Exchange 2023 offers the rare opportunity to see podcasts record live and has a lineup that includes some of the most important finance podcasts out there: Black Swans, Animal Spirits, Flirting with Models, ETF Prime, and more!

The Warm Weather

Last, and most certainly not least, as the country grapples with bomb cyclones and unprecedented cold surges, Miami Beach’s warm temperatures are more inviting then ever. After four days of hustling, networking, and downloading expert insights into your brain, you can relax on the beach and beat the cold.

To learn more about the event and register, please visit the Exchange website.

