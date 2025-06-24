4 Things the Middle Class Should Stop Buying To Save Money Amid Tariffs

Some are worried that budgets will grow tighter amid steep tariffs. While the efforts are meant to improve the finances of all American citizens, many are worried about higher prices on everyday goods they need to survive, with the middle class feeling some heavy strain on their wallets and budgets every time they head to the checkout counter.

“In today’s economic climate, middle-class households are feeling the squeeze, the proverbial treadmill, where you’re working hard but not getting ahead,” said Robin Valadares, the founder of Financially Fulfilled Physio. “It’s not just due to inflation, but also to the ripple effects of global trade shifts and tariffs. When prices spike, it’s often everyday essentials that become harder to afford. But that also makes it the perfect time to re-evaluate spending habits.”

With that in mind, here are four things that the middle class should stop buying in order to save money amid tariffs.

Name-Brand Cleaning Products

If you are used to stocking up on expensive name-brand cleaning items, it may be time to ditch them for some generic and off-label products, like Kirkland (Costco), Great Value (Walmart) or Up&Up (Target).

“You can also try your hand at DIY recipes,” Valadares said, pointing out how you can mix white vinegar, lemon and baking soda to clean most surfaces for pennies.

“The markup on name-brand cleaners can be significant,” Valadares said, “often double the cost of generics. Over a year, swapping out five products monthly could save about $250 without compromising on cleanliness.”

Bottled Water

During the tariffs, say goodbye to bottled water and welcome in a Brita or Pur filter pitcher and Hydro Flask or Contigo reusable water bottles, per Valadares’ recommendation.

“Americans spend upwards of $100 per person each year on bottled water,” Valadares said. “With plastic packaging likely impacted by tariffs and manufacturing costs, a simple swap to a home filtration system can save $300-plus annually for a family of four, and reduce environmental waste.”

Single-Use Kitchen Gadgets

Also known as “trend appliances,” these are things like avocado slicers, mini donut makers and egg cookers, which tend to serve one function and then collect dust around the kitchen, according to Valadares.

He advised that middle-class families swap these appliances out for multipurpose tools, like a chef’s knife, cast iron skillet or high-quality blender.

“Air fryers or Instant Pots that serve multiple cooking needs,” Valadares said. “Influencer-driven kitchen gear often ends up unused. Many items are imported, plastic-heavy and prone to tariffs. Instead, invest in tried-and-true tools that’ll last years and serve multiple purposes, like a $40 Lodge cast iron pan instead of five flimsy gadgets that break after a season.”

Fast Fashion and Excess Apparel

According to Valadares, anything from H&M, Shein, Zara and Amazon is out this season. Instead, he recommended that families build a capsule wardrobe with versatile pieces from brands like Everlane and Uniqlo.

“You can shop secondhand via Poshmark, ThredUp, or local thrift stores,” Valadares said. “With tariffs affecting imported textiles, cheap fashion isn’t staying cheap. Clothing waste is also on the rise. Instead, focus on quality-over-quantity: A single $40 staple that lasts five years beats five $10 tops that lose shape in a month.”

