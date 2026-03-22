4 Things Investors Need to Know Right Now About the SEC's New Crypto Regulations

Key Points

Regulators just published a document explaining how they will think about regulating cryptocurrencies.

It creates a classification scheme that divides crypto assets into five different categories.

Although it mostly reduces regulatory risks for coins, it also introduces a few new potential problems.

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On March 17, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) issued new guidance that effectively creates a formalized taxonomy for how regulators will govern crypto assets. The sweeping classification scheme is going to have major consequences for the future of the crypto markets, and, at least right now, the implications appear to be very positive.

So without further ado, here are four things that every crypto investor should understand about the new landscape.

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1. There are now five official categories for crypto assets

The new framework sorts digital assets into five buckets: Digital commodities, digital collectibles, digital tools, stablecoins, and digital securities.

Sixteen assets, including all of the major cryptos, were specifically named as digital commodities, including Ethereum, (CRYPTO: ETH) XRP, (CRYPTO: XRP) Solana, (CRYPTO: SOL) Cardano, Chainlink, Bitcoin, and Dogecoin. For Bitcoin, this was simply a reaffirmation of the prior regulatory status quo, but for the others, the designation dispels the past lack of legal clarity.

In short, per the SEC, a digital commodity is something that derives its value from a blockchain network as well as from supply and demand, and importantly, explicitly not from the result of someone else's managerial work. So if a coin's value depends on its network's programmatic functioning rather than a team promising returns, it's a commodity, and not a security. The distinction is critical because securities, like stocks, are subject to a different (and more rigorous) set of regulations governing what their owners and management teams are allowed to say and do.

On that note, "digital securities" are now defined as tokens representing traditional financial instruments like stocks or bonds on a blockchain. And only that category falls under the SEC's jurisdiction.

Somewhat confusingly, stablecoins may or may not be securities depending on their structure, per the new classification -- but the largest assets in the class likely aren't.

2. Staking is now broadly permitted

For investors who stake their Ethereum, Solana, or other proof-of-stake (PoS) coins to validate transactions and earn a yield, the new guidelines deliver some welcome news.

The SEC now treats staking as an "administrative" action rather than a securities transaction. That treatment covers solo staking, delegated staking, custodial staking, and liquid staking.

But there are still limits. If a staking provider advertises guaranteed returns, uses the deposited assets for speculation, or makes discretionary decisions about when and how much to stake, those activities could still trigger regulatory problems.

Nonetheless, the takeaway here is that Ethereum and Solana just got a green light for financial institutions to generate a yield from staking with their native tokens held on those chains.

3. Token classifications aren't written in stone

The third important thing to know about the new classification scheme is that a crypto asset's regulatory classification is something that can be changed by those who issue it, and potentially accidentally.

For example, if a project launches a token that's initially a "digital commodity" but its founders later make explicit promises of profit tied to their managerial efforts to add value, that token can then become subject to a securities classification. That "investment contract" in the eyes of the law can also later end when the issuer either fulfills or fails its promises, thereby reverting the asset to a non-security status.

Critically, a project could potentially stumble into securities territory by overpromising on development roadmaps. Today, that risk looks the most salient to Ethereum, Solana, and Cardano, as they tend to market their roadmaps to investors more than other major chains.

4. Tokenized assets are now officially digital securities

The final thing to know here is about the new "digital securities" designation. In a nutshell, if something was considered a security before getting its ownership rights tokenized and being distributed or tracked via blockchain, it's still a security after.

That sounds restrictive, but the reality is that this is a tremendous de-risking event for the tokenized real-world asset (RWA) market, which previously lacked sufficient regulatory clarity for major financial institutions to bother with. With the SEC confirming these instruments follow existing securities law, asset managers can proceed to tokenize their stocks or bonds or participate in the RWA market while knowing exactly which rules apply.

This is extremely bullish for blockchains like Ethereum, XRP, and Solana, which host large quantities of tokenized securities. With the regulatory fog lifted, expect institutional adoption to accelerate very quickly from here on out.

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Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Chainlink, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.