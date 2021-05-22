4 Things I'm Watching During NVIDIA's Earnings This Week

In today's video, I look at NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) to share my overall thoughts on the 4-to-1 stock split and four things I am watching during its earnings report on May 26.

Four things to watch during NVIDIA's earnings

NVIDIA is a giant in the semiconductor market. I want to see what kind of effect the current chip shortage is having on the overall business and how management is moving to work around these issues. The gaming segment is usually the most significant revenue driver for NVIDIA every quarter. I am curious to see if there is a decrease or slowdown in this segment as regions worldwide continue to open up and companies bring employees back into the office. The data center segment is the second revenue driver for the company. I want to see sequential revenue growth in this segment because NVIDIA reported almost no sequential revenue growth in its previous earnings report. The auto segment is a small part of NVIDIA's total revenue, but as the race for autonomous driving continues, I am curious to see how this segment is developing.

Click the video below for my full thoughts.

